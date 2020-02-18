‘Below Deck’ Star Kate Chastain Leaving After 6 Seasons: ‘I’m Ready For A New Adventure’

Kate Chastain is out! The longtime ‘Below Deck’ star confirmed that she’s moving on from the Bravo reality series that she joined back in 2014.

Kate Chastain, 36, is setting sail for new horizons! The longtime Below Deck star confirmed she’s departing the series prior to season 8 in an Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 17. Inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s announcement about stepping back from royal life, Kate wrote “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role.” She continued, “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.” Kate’s caption was attached to a promotional photo of her from the show that read “Live Your Best Life.”

While Andy isn’t technically a producer on the long-running series, he does serve as Executive Vice President of Development and Talent of Bravo and is widely regarded as the ‘face’ of the network as the host of Watch What Happens Live and the creator of the Real Housewives shows. The Chief Stewardess made the announcement immediately after the season 7 reunion aired. Kate originally joined the series — which follows the lives of the crew members who work and live on a yacht — for the second season back in 2014. Through her years on the show, Kate sailed through some of the world’s most stunning locations, including the Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean Sea. Outside of OG cast member Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate is the longest running crew member on Below Deck.

Kate has had her share of ups and downs on the show over the years, especially during season 7. The Lucky Charming author stormed off the yacht and momentarily quit after a heated altercation with bosun Ashton Pienaar. “I quit that night because I just needed to get off the boat and away from the situation,” Kate later said to Bravo’s DAily Dish. “But of course I came back because I would never leave my crew or Captain Lee without a chief stew for the rest of the season.”

Since wrapping season 7, the Florida native has been living in New York City and seemingly hinted that her time with the show was coming to an end. “Personally, this has been a very challenging season for me. I’m going to go spend a week alone in a resort and relax. Then, head back to Florida, pack up my life, and move to New York,” she said on the finale. “I’m scared to move to New York, but I was also scared to start yachting, and I think I’m ready for a new adventure.” And a new adventure she has!