‘Below Deck’ Preview: Captain Lee Admits That Kate Storming Off The Boat Was ‘Unacceptable’

Captain Lee is not here for any of the boat drama. After Kate Chastain stormed off the yacht, Captain Lee has a sit-down with her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Below Deck.’

Kate Chastain and Captain Lee have a heart-to-heart after all the drama in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 30 episode of Below Deck. When Kate goes to see Captain Lee, his first words to her are, “What the f**k?” Kate apologizes to Captain Lee if she caused him to worry when she left the yacht in the middle of the night. However, she does say that it was the “best thing” for her to do in the moment. “Do not do that to me again,” Captain Lee says.

“I’m terribly disappointed and pissed,” Captain Lee continues. “Kate’s like family. She’s like a daughter to me but this sh*t is unacceptable. Screw everybody else. I’m leaving. I don’t think so.” Captain Lee tells Kate that as department heads that they have to be better than this. Captain Lee still has no idea what happened between Kate and Ashton Pienaar.

“I don’t feel guilty about leaving because that was an insane situation and I don’t feel like I owe anybody an explanation,” Kate admits in her confessional. She says that the only thing she regrets is not leaving a note for Captain Lee.

The dramatic van ride that started all of this included Ashton punching the car window after Kate brought up his mother. The fight nearly got physical. Later, Kate and Ashton had it out on the boat. “You do think that you are better than the rest of the crew,” Ashton told Kate. Tanner Sterback added that Kate does get away with more than the rest of the crew. “Everybody feels that way about you, Kate,” Ashton continued. This tense confrontation pushed Kate to leave the boat. But now she’s back! Below Deck season 7 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.