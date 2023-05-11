‘Below Deck’s Ben Robison Engaged To GF Kiara Cabral After 4 Years Of Dating: See Gorgeous Engagement Ring

After four years of dating, 'Below Deck's Chef Ben Robinson proposed to his GF Kiara, and shared a glimpse of her glittering diamond ring!

Chef Ben Robinson
Chef Ben Robinson of reality hit Below Deck is engaged! The 42-year-old celeb took to his Instagram account on Thursday, May 11 to share the happy news and a few engagement pics with his bride to be, Kiara Cabral. In the first photo, Ben sat on a boat in jeans and a white shirt while looking down at the clearly smitten Kiara, 29. She wore a strapless white jumpsuit and stared lovingly up into his eyes, while each held a glass of champagne. On her left ring finger was a visible diamond ring. In the next pic, the TV star lovingly wrapped his arms around his fiancée as they stood on the boat, and in the third, they lovingly kissed, with the ring on full display. The final black and white snap showed Ben embracing Kiara as he threw her head back with joy for a kiss on the cheek.

“After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose…” he captioned the radiant photo carousel on Thursday. “I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you.”

Kim took to her own Instagram account the same day to share a similar collection of photos. “TO US💍💖 im speechless and overwhelmed with so much happiness and love❤️❤️,” she captioned her three pics from the big moment. Chef Ben told Us Weekly the same day that the engagement actually took place back in April. “It’s an amazing feeling secure in such a beautiful romance and friendship,” he told the outlet in part.

Many of his nearly 1 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to congratulate the Below Deck star.  “I’m so happy for you both. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching and following your journey ever since season 1,” wrote a follower, while another quipped, “No pressure on the wedding caterer whatsoever! Congratulations to you both.”

