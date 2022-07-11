‘RHONJ’ Rivals Teresa Giudice & Caroline Manzo To Risk Awkward Run-In At BravoCon 2022

BravoCon is back and tickets for this year’s three-day event go on sale this Friday, July 15 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. The tickets will be available at BravoCon2022.com, and experiences range from General Admission to VIP and SVIP. At this time, more than 100 Bravolebrities, including longtime rivals Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo, are confirmed to attend the larger-than-life, three-day weekend. It’s not yet clear whether those two will run into each other, or even get on stage together, but we’re definitely interested in seeing what happens. Especially since Caroline recently revealed she’d like to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey so she could “smack” Teresa “verbally”. Will that go down at BravoCon instead? Only time will tell.

What we do know is that the event will feature more than 60 live events, and celebrate the network’s top series, including the Below Deck, Family Karma, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Summer House, The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules and Winter House. Check out who’s confirmed to attend so far below, with more Bravolebrities to be announced soon.

BELOW DECK ADVENTURE

Captain Kerry Titheradge

BELOW DECK CARIBBEAN

Captain Lee Rosbach

Chef Rachel Hargrove

BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN

Captain Sandy Yawn

Courtney Veale

Mzi “Zee” Dempers

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

Gary King

Captain Glenn Shephard

Daisy Kelliher

BRAVO KIDS

Albie Manzo

Brooks Marks

Chris Manzo

Frankie Catania

Gia Giudice

BRAVO SIGNIFICANT OTHERS

Dr. Bill Aydin

Evan Goldschneider

Frank Catania

Joe Benigno

Joe Gorga

FAMILY KARMA

Anisha Ramakrishna

Amrit Kapai

Bali Chainani

Brian Benni

Monica Vaswani

Nicholas Kouchoukos

Richa Sadana

Rish Karam

Vishal Parvani

GALLEY TALK

Kate Chastain

LEGACY HOUSEWIVES

Caroline Manzo

Cynthia Bailey

MARRIED TO MEDICINE

Anila Sajja

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Toya Bush-Harris

Quad Webb

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES

Josh Flagg

PROJECT RUNWAY

Elaine Welteroth

SHAHS OF SUNSET

Golnesa Gharachedaghi

Merecedes Javid

SOUTHERN CHARM

Austen Kroll

Craig Conover

Kathryn Dennis

Leva Bonaparte

Madison LeCroy

Marcie Hobbs

Naomie Olindo

Olivia Flowers

Patricia Altschul

Shep Rose

Taylor Ann Green

SUMMER HOUSE

Amanda Batula

Andrea Denver

Carl Radke

Ciara Miller

Danielle Olivera

Kyle Cooke

Lindsay Hubbard

Luke Gulbranson

Mya Allen

Paige DeSorbo

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Sanya Richards-Ross

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Dorit Kemsley

Erika Girardi

Garcelle Beauvais

Kyle Richards

Sutton Stracke

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI

Caroline Brooks

Caroline Stanbury

Chanel Ayan

Dr. Sara Al Madani

Lesa Milan Hall

Nina Ali

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI

Adriana de Moura

Alexia Nepola

Dr. Nicole Martin

Julia Lemigova

Larsa Pippen

Lisa Hochstein

Marysol Patton

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

Dolores Catania

Jackie Goldschneider

Jennifer Aydin

Margaret Josephs

Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC

Ashley Darby

Gizelle Bryant

hKaren Huger

Mia Thornton

Robyn Dixon

Wendy Osefo

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY

Heather Gay

Lisa Barlow

Meredith Marks

Whitney Rose

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP EX-WIVES CLUB

Brandi Glanville

Dorinda Medley

Jill Zarin

Phaedra Parks

Tamra Judge

Taylor Armstrong

Vicki Gunvalson

VANDERPUMP RULES

James Kennedy

Katie Maloney

Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwartz

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN

Andy Cohen

Daryn Carp

The event, which will take place at the Javits Center (429 11th Ave.) in New York City, deliver even more exclusive iconic Bravolebrity celebrations, including a massive Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences and brand-new immersive activations, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Back by popular demand, BravoCon will also feature various cast and executive producer panels from Bravo’s biggest shows, interactive photo opportunities and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming highly anticipated series.

But that’s not all. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will host five episodes during the packed three-day weekend, including the first-ever WWHL Presents: Andy’s Legends Ball – a night that honors the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history! Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen shows will film at the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom (311 W. 34th St.).

Guests who purchase SVIP and VIP tickets will receive access of Peacock Premium to enjoy the latest blockbuster movies, exclusive Originals, next day Bravo and live sports with your family and friends, at home or on the go. (12 months for SVIP ticket holders and 6 months for VIP ticket holders.)

Three-day passes for the first-ever BravoCon in 2019 sold out in 60 seconds, so make sure you buy tickets for the 2022 event this Friday, July 15!