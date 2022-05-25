Caroline Manzo Wants To Return To ‘RHONJ’ To ‘Smack’ Teresa Giudice ‘Verbally’: She’s A ‘Bully’

Caroline Manzo is sharing how ready she is to return to 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' to put Teresa Giudice 'in her place.'

Caroline Manzo would like to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and is ready to takedown her former co-star, Teresa Giudice.

While speaking with her son, Albie, on a May 18 episode of his podcast, titled “Caroline Manzo, out for blood,” the RHONJ alum properly went off. “I’m just gonna put it out there ’cause I just don’t give a f–k, alright?” she began. “You know what? I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s–t out of [Teresa] verbally and just put her in her place,” she stated, responding to a letter Albie read from a fan asking if she would ever return to the series to “straighten out Teresa once and for all.” 

“I am tired. I am tired of certain things,” the former reality star continued. “I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that. We are not those people.” 

“Sometimes, you gotta smack the bully. I am more than happy to go smack the bully,” she added. 

So why isn’t Caroline back on our screens? “Bravo doesn’t wanna pay me,” she alleged. “So guess what, Bravo? You don’t get this for free. You don’t get the dame for free, Bravo. They are paying Teresa, I’m sure, an exorbitant amount of money.”

Teresa and Caroline were initially somewhat close when the popular reality series premiered in 2009. Their relationship suffered, however, when family dynamics began to take hold and Teresa’s financial issues with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, eventually exploded.

The s–t hit the fan, as they say, when Teresa accused Caroline of participating in a federal government investigation that put both Teresa and Joe in prison for fraud.

To make matters worse, Teresa and Caroline’s younger sister, Dina Manzo, became practically BFF while Caroline and Dina still remain estranged.

