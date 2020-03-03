Caroline Manzo ‘Open’ To Returning To ‘RHONJ’: She Feels She Could Handle Face-Off With Teresa
Caroline Manzo has some fond memories from her time on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and isn’t opposed to returning to the Bravo series so she can add her carefree attitude to the cast.
Caroline Manzo, 58, may be returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey for its 11th season and it could lead to interesting moments! The former cast member of the Bravo show enjoyed her time as a reality star on one of the most popular series in the country and wouldn’t mind to join the drama once again. “Caroline loved the good moments on ‘RHONJ’ and would be very open to coming back to the show full-time, but only as a full-time wife,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It doesn’t matter to her who’s in the cast, as long as Bravo comes correct, meaning a good offer and not a friend, she’d be very interested in considering returning to the show.”
Returning to the show would also involve working side by side with her former BFF and current RHONJ cast member Teresa Giudice, 47, who she started feuding with after Teresa accused her of turning her and her now estranged husband Joe Giudice, 47, into the feds for their involvement in tax evasion and fraud. Even though there might be tension between the two if Caroline did join the show again as a full-time wife, she’s ready to go head to head. “Caroline remains the only person to have the ‘is what it is attitude’ and is confident enough to remain true to herself when dealing with Teresa should she have to, which the current cast could use,” the source explained.