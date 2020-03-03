Caroline Manzo ‘Open’ To Returning To ‘RHONJ’: She Feels She Could Handle Face-Off With Teresa

Caroline Manzo has some fond memories from her time on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and isn’t opposed to returning to the Bravo series so she can add her carefree attitude to the cast.

Caroline Manzo, 58, may be returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey for its 11th season and it could lead to interesting moments! The former cast member of the Bravo show enjoyed her time as a reality star on one of the most popular series in the country and wouldn’t mind to join the drama once again. “Caroline loved the good moments on ‘RHONJ’ and would be very open to coming back to the show full-time, but only as a full-time wife,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It doesn’t matter to her who’s in the cast, as long as Bravo comes correct, meaning a good offer and not a friend, she’d be very interested in considering returning to the show.”

Returning to the show would also involve working side by side with her former BFF and current RHONJ cast member Teresa Giudice, 47, who she started feuding with after Teresa accused her of turning her and her now estranged husband Joe Giudice, 47, into the feds for their involvement in tax evasion and fraud. Even though there might be tension between the two if Caroline did join the show again as a full-time wife, she’s ready to go head to head. “Caroline remains the only person to have the ‘is what it is attitude’ and is confident enough to remain true to herself when dealing with Teresa should she have to, which the current cast could use,” the source explained.

Dina Manzo, 47, so anything’s possible at this point! Although there could be a face off between Caroline and Teresa, the two started speculation that they kind of made up when they filmed a Sabra hummus Super Bowl commercial together in early Jan. A previous source also told us that the ladies spoke to each other before filming it to clear the air a bit. “They spoke on the phone before they saw one another where they said what they needed to say to move on,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. “This really helped clear the air for them to see one another and it was peaceful and respectful with zero issues.” In addition to the peaceful reunion , Teresa is known to be best friends with Caroline’s estranged sister, 47, so anything’s possible at this point!

We’ll be on the lookout to see what happens with Caroline and the new season of RHONJ!