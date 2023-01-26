‘The Traitors’ Rachel Reilly Breaks Down Her ‘Emotional’ Exit & ‘One-Sided’ Feud With Kate Chastain (Exclusive)

Never doubt Rachel Reilly on a reality competition show. The 38-year-old reality star put up a good fight on The Traitors, by working with the other “Faithfuls” to eliminate fellow Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore who was one of the “Traitors”. But Rachel was eliminated Episode 8 when another “Traitor”, Cirie Fields, turned on her. Rachel spoke to HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview and admitted that she “had no idea” that Cirie — the eventual winner of the show — was a “Traitor” all along.

“Cirie plays such a good game. I was just as confused as everyone else,” Rachel admitted. “I wouldn’t have guessed it was Cirie until it was episode 8 when I was banished,” she added. Rachel and Cirie were already friends from when they filmed the USA Network Snake in the Grass. So when Cirie betrayed Rachel, the feisty red head knew something was up.

“If Cirie was a Faithful, she would’ve voted with Stephenie [Lagrossa Kendrick] and me. Cirie’s not afraid to do her own thing,” Rachel explained. “She’s not gonna go with the group. So I thought obviously she’s doing this for her game which obviously means she has to be a Traitor. That’s why I was also so emotional,” she also said. “Because at that time I was realizing, not only am I getting blindsided, not only am I having my friends turn on me, but then I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going home because Cirie is a Traitor, and I just realized in this moment that she’s been a Traitor this whole time.’ ”

Rachel’s experience on The Traitors also involved a hilarious feud with Below Deck alum Kate Chastain. Although Kate took many jabs at Rachel — and her outfit choices — all season long, Rachel confirmed that the two made up after filming wrapped.

“Outside the castle, Kate is lovely. She’s pregnant. She’s fun,” Rachel told us. “But in the castle, we definitely were butting heads.”

Rachel explained that Kate and Brandi Glanville didn’t like her because she defended Michael Davidson who they were convinced was a “Traitor,” when he wasn’t. Plus, Rachel thinks her friendship with Stephenie “further pushed Kate off the deep-end for disliking us.”

“I guess it was very one-sided,” Rachel also said about the feud, before revealing that the pair got along great at the Peacock show’s red carpet premiere in December. “In New York she complimented my jacket. Now she’s into the fashion,” she said with a laugh.

There’s only been one season of The Traitors so far, but fans are already clamoring for more from Peacock’s strategy show. And Rachel confirmed that she wants a second chance to win! “Obviously if they did a ‘The Traitors: All Stars’, please give me a call,” she said. All 10 episodes of The Traitors are currently streaming on Peacock.