Sandra Diaz-Twine: 5 Things About 2-Time ‘Survivor’ Winner Who’s Returning For ‘Island Of The Idols’

After making history as a two-time ‘Survivor’ winner, Sandra Diaz-Twine will be returning to the show to lend her expertise as a mentor during the 39th season, which premieres Sept. 25.

Survivor: Island of the Idols will feature 20 brand new players hoping to win $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. However, the show’s 39th season will also feature two familiar faces: Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who have both won the show before. They will live on a deserted island of their own and be available to offer advice to the current contestants. Sanrdra has made history as the ONLY player to ever win Survivor twice, so she’s certainly a good person to serve as a mentor. Here’s more to know about her ahead of the premiere:

1. Which seasons of ‘Survivor’ did she win? Sandra first appeared on Survivor during the show’s seventh season, Pearl Islands, when she was 29 years old. Throughout her time on the show, Sandra proved that she was not afraid to play dirty. She played the game with an “anybody but me” strategy, meaning that she would make herself available to various alliances as an extra vote, so she could avoid being voted out herself. Sandra beat 51-year-old Lillian Morris with six votes to one at the final tribal council.

Sandra returned to Survivor for the 20th season, Heroes vs. Villains, which had a cast comprised of all former players. She was placed on the ‘Villains’ tribe, and once again put her “anybody but me” strategy into action. When she was almost voted out ahead of the merge, she spread some lies around camp to put the target on other players. At the merge, she attempted to turn on her Villains tribemate, Russell Hantz, and form an alliance with the Heroes, but they refused to listen to her pleas that Russell could not be trusted. So, she stuck with her Villain alliance instead, and wound up beating Russell and his ally/former winner, Parvati Shallow, at the final tribal council.

2. She also appeared on ‘Survivor: Game Changers.’ Sandra then went on to compete on Survivor: Game Changers, the show’s 34th season and another all-returning-players cast. She was an immediate target because of her two victories, but quickly formed an alliance with fellow villainous winner, Tony Vlachos. However, their alliance was quickly shattered when he caught her strategizing without him in the middle of the night, and it turned into an all out BATTLE between them! She was successful in getting Tony voted off, but she met a similar fate after two tribe swaps on day 16. She was voted out before the merge on day 16.

3. She was in the Army. Before ever competing on Survivor, Sandra worked as a senior office associate in the Army and Air Force Exchange. She has also worked as a chemical repair specialist for the United States Army.

4. She’s married with two kids. Sandra is married to Marcus Twine. They have two children, Tatiana and Alanna, together. Tatiana and Alanna were just eight and six, respectively, when Sandra first competed on Survivor in 2003, but they’re all grown up now!

5. She lives and works in North Carolina. Sandra attended Fayetteville Community College and graduated with her associate’s degree in Business Administration. Her last known job was as a secretary at a law firm in North Carolina, where she lives with her family.