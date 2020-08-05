‘Big Brother’ Season 22 Cast Reveal: Janelle Pierzina, Cody Calafiore & More All-Stars

‘Big Brother’ season 22 is getting the All-Star treatment. The cast for season 22 has finally been revealed and features many familiar faces from past ‘Big Brother’ seasons.

Big Brother returns for season 22 on Aug. 5 with a two-hour move-in premiere event at 9 p.m. on CBS. This season will feature an All-Star cast for the first time since 2006. Season 22 includes some of the most beloved Big Brother cast members from over the years.

This season, Big Brother will once again have three weekly episodes. Season 22 will air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The live eviction show will be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Check out the full cast below.

Kaysar Ridha (seasons 6 and 7 contestant)

Janelle Pierzina (seasons 6, 7, and 14 contestant)

Daniele Donato (season 8 runner-up and season 13 contestant)*

Keesha Smith (season 10 contestant)

Memphis Garrett (season 10 runner-up)

Kevin Campbell (season 11 contestant)

Enzo Palumbo (season 12 contestant)

Ian Terry (season 14 winner)

Cody Calafiore (season 16 runner-up)

Nicole Franzel (season 18 winner and season 16 contestant)

Da’Vonne Rogers (seasons 17 and 18 contestant)

Christmas Abbott (season 19 contestant)

Bayleigh Dayton (season 20 contestant)

Tyler Crispen (season 20 runner-up)

David Alexander (season 21 contestant)

Nicole Anthony (season 21 contestant)

Given the state of the United States with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Big Brother production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19. Houseguests entered a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House.

Once the cast members are inside the House, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members. All supplies delivered will be disinfected. The live show will also not have a studio audience.

All staff and crew members will be tested prior to starting work on a regular basis. They will also be screened daily for symptoms. They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. A COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols. Following the premiere, Big Brother will air on 8 p.m. ET on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.