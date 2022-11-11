CT Tamburello & Lili Solares Split: ‘The Challenge’ Star File For Divorce After 4 Years Of Marriage

CT Tamburello and Lilianet “Lili” Solares have ended their relationship after four years of marriage. CT has officially filed for divorce in Florida, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The 42-year-old, who is known for starring on MTV’s The Challenge, filed his paperwork on Monday, Nov. 7, according to the site.

CT and Lili got married in an MTV wedding special back in 2018. They have a son, Christopher Jr., together. Christopher Jr. was born in 2016 and is now six years old.

Although CT has just now filed for divorce, the two have been the subject of breakup buzz in the past. When CT was on The Challenge: Double Agents, which was filmed in 2020, he revealed that he and Lili were “separated.” However, by the time the show aired at the end of the year, they were back together and working on their relationship.

CT previously dated his Challenge co-star, Diem Brown. The competitors met while filming The Duel in 2006 and were together on and off until Diem’s death in Nov. 2014. CT was by Diem’s side when she got sick during her last Challenge season, Battle of the Exes II, and was with her in the hospital during her final days.

After Diem’s death, CT stepped away from the spotlight and The Challenge, which is when he quietly began seeing Lili and they had their son. He returned to the show for 2017’s Invasion of the Champions, and wound up being the male winner that season. CT then scored his next win on War of the Worlds 2 in 2019, followed by back-to-back wins on Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies in 2021.

CT is not on the current season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which premiered in mid-October. He has not publicly commented on the breakup from Lili and divorce filing.