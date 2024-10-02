Millie Bobby Brown’s Husband: Everything About Her Relationship with Jake Bongiovi

View gallery

Millie Bobby Brown is an actress, known for roles in Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, and more.

Jake Bongiovi is the son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi.

The pair, who have been dating since 2020, announced their engagement on Instagram in April 2023 and secretly tied the knot in May 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown may be young, but she’s already one of the biggest stars in the world. The 20-year-old actress made her TV debut in 2013, taking on small roles in series like NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey’s Anatomy before landing her big break with a leading role in the massively popular sci-fi fantasy series Stranger Things in 2016. Since its premiere, Stranger Things has been a tremendous hit, and fans have come to know Millie as the character Eleven, who possesses psychic powers. She has also branched out into other popular films, including the Enola Holmes series.

Millie shared some exciting news on Instagram on April 11: she announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, her boyfriend of three years. The couple then secretly tied the knot in May and has now shared photos on Instagram from their second celebration in Italy with family and friends.

Find out all you need to know about the actress’s relationship with Jake here!

How Did Millie and Jake Meet?

Millie told Wired that she and Jake first met on Instagram and “were friends for a bit” before they began dating. Jake is an actor, according to his Instagram bio, and he’s also connected to rock royalty—his dad is Jon Bon Jovi.

In June 2021, Jake posted a selfie of the two hanging out in a car, calling Millie his “bff” in the caption. A few weeks later, they were spotted holding hands in New York City. In November 2021, the actress shared a blurry picture of Jake giving her a sweet kiss on the London Eye.

Jake Gushes Over Millie on Social Media

Since the pair has gone public, Jake hasn’t shied away from showing off his love for the actress on his Instagram. He’s posted tons of cute pictures of them, but he’s also taken the opportunity to write sweet captions to his girlfriend, like when he posted a picture of themselves at the Stranger Things 4 premiere in May 2021, where he celebrated Millie’s latest accomplishment ahead of the new season’s release. “Congratulations babe u deserve the world love u,” he wrote.

The Couple Goes Blonde Together for Millie’s Birthday

When the Godzilla Vs. Kong star celebrated her 18th birthday, of course, she had her boyfriend by her side. While Jake normally rocks blonde hair, Millie also revealed that she changed her look to resemble the classic doll Barbie for the party. The couple posted a matching selfie, and joked about looking like Barbie and her classic boyfriend Ken. Millie captioned her picture with “Hey Ken,” while Jake wrote a sweet message to his girlfriend. “Happy birthday barbie ily,” he wrote along with the picture.

Jake and Millie Get Engaged

Millie shared the exciting news of her engagement to Jake with a romantic Instagram post on April 11, 2023. Alongside Millie’s heartfelt post, where she quoted Taylor Swift lyrics, Jake also shared a pair of photos of them embracing by the water on his Instagram. He kept his caption simple, writing just “Forever” along with a white heart emoji.

Jake and Millie Get Married

Jake and Millie secretly tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in May 2024. About a month later, Bon Jovi confirmed his son’s marriage during an appearance on BBC’s The One Show, saying of the newlyweds, “They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is as happy as can be.”

“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend,” a source told The Sun in an article posted on May 24. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year, but they have now legally married and completed all the paperwork.”

Their second ceremony took place in Italy with family and friends. The couple recently shared photos on Instagram from the celebration on October 2. Millie captioned her post, “Forever and always, your wife,” while Jake wrote, “Forever and always, your husband.”

What Has Millie Said About Jake?

Jake isn’t the only one who’s written sweet messages on his social media. Millie has also shown her love for her beau in a handful of her Instagram posts. Most recently, she posted a picture of Jake giving her a kiss while they laughed on a vacation, and she captioned the photo set with “te amo.” When Jake celebrated his birthday at the beginning of May, she also posted a few photos of them together and showed just how much she loves him. “happy birthday baby, can’t wait to fly to the moon and back with you!” she wrote.

During an October 2023 interview with Glamour, Millie recalled how Jake changed her mind about the future.

“My dream was to have a baby,” she said. “I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me. So, that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife.”

Millie’s Past Relationships

Millie’s first public boyfriend was TikTok star Jacob Sartorius. The pair went public in late 2017, but eight months later, they announced their breakup. “The decision between Jacob and me was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends,” Millie wrote on her Instagram Story in July 2018.