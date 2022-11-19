Michelle Williams’ Husband Thomas Kail: Everything To Know About Her Partner & Past Spouses

Michelle Williams is an actress known for her hit roles in movies and TV shows including starring in Dawson’s Creek and My Week with Marilyn.

She is currently married to Thomas Kail.

The blonde beauty was famously in a relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger.

Michelle is currently promoting her new movie, The Fabelmans, which premiered on Nov. 11, 2022.

Although Venom star Michelle Williams, 42, primarily keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, her relationships have always been of interest to her fans. The blonde bombshell has been married a total of two times and was once engaged to the late star Heath Ledger. Below is everything you need to know about her current husband, her ex-husband, and her relationship with The Dark Knight actor.

Thomas Kail

Michelle’s most recent marriage is to theatre director, Thomas Kail, 44. The pair secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in March 2020, about three months after their Dec. engagement. Their nuptials came while the Oscar nominee was pregnant with the pair’s first child, Hart Kail, who was born in June 2020. And most recently, on Nov. 1, 2022, Michelle and the Hamilton director welcomed their second child together.

Thomas and his wife met while working together on FX’s Fosse/Verdon in 2019. Michelle starred in the series as the character Gwen Verdon alongside Sam Rockwell. Her hubby was previously married to Broadway actress Angela Christian from 2006 until their split in 2019. And in Jan. 2020, Michelle and Thomas made their relationship red carpet official by attending the Golden Globe Awards together.

Phil Elverum

The Emmy-winning actress first walked down the aisle with musician Phil Elverum, 44, who she married in 2018. Her ex has been a part of multiple music groups including Mount Eerie, The Microphones, Old Time Relijun, and D+. Phil’s marriage to Michelle was also not his first, as he was married to Canadian singer Geneviève Castrée from 2004 to 2016.

Michelle and her first husband’s marriage was short-lived, as the duo called it quits by April 2019, less than one year after getting married the summer prior. The year that they got married, the actress opened up about their marriage to Vanity Fair. “Obviously, I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole,” she said at the time. “I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Heath Ledger

Although Michelle and Heath were never actually married, it might be one of her most significant relationships. The late actor, who died on Jan. 22, 2008, and Michelle met in 2004 while working together on the set of the groundbreaking movie, Brokeback Mountain. Sparks flew instantly with these two, as their daughter, Matilda, was born on Oct. 28, 2005.

When speaking about meeting the 10 Things I Hate About You actor to GQ in 2012, Michelle called it magical. “Our initial meeting, the circumstances of how we first met, were cosmic or something,” she said at the time. “Yeah, a lot of things happened at once,” Michelle added. “It’s a bit like: We had a lot of things to do, because we didn’t have a lot of time, or something.” Sadly, tragedy struck when Heath died in 2008 due to an accidental prescription drug overdose, per History. Notably, Michelle and Heath were engaged soon after meeting in 2004, and made their red carpet debut at the 2006 Oscars. But soon, they called it quits by Sept. 2007, about four months prior to Heath’s untimely death.

Michelle also told the outlet how difficult it was having paparazzi swarming her home at the time, as she was trying to protect her daughter from it all. “It was making me crazy. I felt like I was going crazy. It was too much—trying to deal with what had happened and trying to deal with what was at our doorstep. I just felt trapped. And it’s not just me—there’s somebody else who I’m trying to protect, and I can’t. I can’t make it stop, I can’t make it go away,” the starlet said. “Trying to find ways to explain it or shield her from it. It’s like you’re trying to go about your life, and make dinner…but the roof is off of your house, and the walls are falling down.”