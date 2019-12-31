Thomas Kail: 5 Things To Know About Michelle Williams’ Reported Fiance

Actress Michelle Williams sure found love with a talented guy. We’ve got five things to know about her Tony-winning ‘Hamilton’ director fiance Thomas Kail.

Thomas Kail directed actress Michelle Williams to her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie as song and dance legend Gwen Verdon for Fosse/Verdon. But it turns out they found so much more than an amazing working relationship. Now the pair are reportedly engaged and the 39-year-old actress is also reportedly expecting the couple’s first child. While the series debuted on F/X in April, on Dec. 30, 2019 it was reported that Thomas and Michelle will be tying the knot as well as welcoming a baby in 2020. We’ve got five things to know about 42-year-old Thomas.

1. Thomas won a Tony Award for directing the Broadway smash Hamilton.

Thomas was key to helping bring one of Broadway’s most iconic productions to life, winning the 2016 Tony for Best Direction of a Musical. He helped nurse the show from off-Broadway to one of the greatest Broadway musicals of our time.

2. Thomas is a close pal of Hamilton creator-writer-star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

He directed Lin’s first musical In The Heights both off-Broadway and on the Great White Way. They formed the freestyle hip hop group Freestyle Love Supreme in 2004, eventually taking it to Broadway. The improvisational comedy show took suggestions from the audience to turn into riffs and musical numbers on the spot.

3. Thomas is an Emmy winner.

He took home Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special in 2016 for Fox’s Grease: Live. He was also nominated in 2019 for the Fosse/Verdon episode “Who’s Got The Pain” but lost.

4. Thomas is a Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

In 2018 the primary behind the scenes talent of Hamilton was given the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors for outstanding contributions to the performing arts. He was honored alongside choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, musical arranger/director Alex Lacamoire and of course the man behind it all, creator, writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

5. Thomas is a graduate of the same Washington D.C. area school as the Obama sisters.

Growing up in Alexandria, VA, he attended Sidwell Friends School. That’s the same school where Malia, 20, and Sasha Obama, 18, attended while their father Barack Obama was president (and in Sasha’s case a few years afterwards).