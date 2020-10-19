See Pics
Michelle Williams: 1st Photos With Baby No. 2 Four Mos. After Giving Birth — See Pics

Michelle Williams’ second child (and the actress’s first with husband Thomas Kail) had a public debut in New York! Michelle was pictured cradling her infant as the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star boarded a water taxi.

For the first time ever, Michelle Williams, 40, was pictured with her second baby! After welcoming the child with husband and Hamilton director Thomas Kail, 42, in June of 2020, their infant had a public debut during a family fun day in New York on Oct. 18. Michelle was pictured holding the little one as she boarded a water taxi with her husband and her first child, 14-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger, whom she welcomed with the late Heath Ledger.

Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams poses with her baby bump on the red carpet for the SAG Awards on Jan. 19, 2020. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

You can see the photos, here! The family of four was pictured with their bags on a dock in Bay Shore, and were dressed in layers for the cold weather. Michelle and Thomas’s baby was all bundled up in a cozy gray onesie with a hoodie, while mom looked like a chic New Yorker in an onyx-colored duster coat, plain grey tee and wide-legged black pants with a white cloth face mask. The My Week with Marilyn star’s trademark platinum blonde hair was sensibly clipped below her ears, and she wore turquoise-rim sunglasses.

Michelle was also carrying another precious baby: her $1460 Celine bucket bag! Meanwhile, Michelle’s husband was pictured with an 18″ ring light and a large bag of clothes in his hands.

Michelle Williams, Thomas Kail
Michelle Williams, who is still pregnant here, is pictured holding hands with Thomas Kail. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

The arrival of Michelle and Thomas’s baby was first reported on the June 17 episode of Us Weekly’s podcast, Hot Hollywood. That wasn’t the only surprise of this year: the same outlet reported that Michelle and Thomas secretly married in March of 2020, after the couple’s pregnancy was reported in Dec. 2019.

Before the pandemic, Michelle had showed off her baby bump in glamorous dresses at the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe Awards in early 2020. She won awards at both shows for her portrayal of musical theater legend Gwen Verdon on the FX series Fosse/Verdon! Thomas directed the show that was nominated for a “Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series” in 2019, which is how his meet-cute with Michelle happened.