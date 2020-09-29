Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Hailey Baldwin & More Stars Wear This Face Mask All The Time & It’s Only $8

Face masks aren’t going out of style anytime soon & stars including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin & more love this mask by Evolvetogether & it’s just $8!



Face masks are the ultimate accessory these days and celebrities love the Evolvetogether reusable face mask! Face masks have become a great way to express one’s personal style and personality, as many feel their expressions are covered when behind a mask and the Evolvetogether mask is a way to be as safe as can be while also on-trend.

Spotted on Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Ariana Grande, Evolvetogether masks are different in that they are medical-grade and one of the only FDA-approved masks available on the open market. The masks, which sell in packs of 7 for 8.97, are what’s called type IIR. This means they keep out over 98 percent of bacteria, 95 percent of particles, have super high breathability, and maintain advanced microbial cleanliness, according to the brand.

The face masks are available in simple black, white, and green options, and each includes the brand name and coordinates representing a “subtle nod to the idea that we’re all connected regardless of gender, race, religion, or geographical location,” the site writes. The coordinates available include NYC, Milan, and Amazonia. Evolvetogether also offers an “I am a voter” and a “We Stand Together” mask leading up to the upcoming presidential election.

These celeb-fave masks also come with a “mask keeper,” which are sleeves to store your masks in while on the go to extend their life. Additionally, celebs like Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski love the Evolvetogether mask because they have been found to improve the annoying maskne we’ve been struggling with! “We know that cloth masks can cause issues for sensitive skin when they aren’t breathable enough or washed daily,” the site explains. “We wanted to make sure that our medical-grade masks were both hypoallergenic and latex-free so they wouldn’t irritate even the most sensitive skin.”