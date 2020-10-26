Famous Women Who Dated Younger Men: Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale & More

There’s nothing holding these famous women back from going after what they want! From Kourtney Kardashian to Kate Beckinsale, check out the famous ladies who dated younger men!

Don’t call them cougars, call these women who’ve dated younger men exactly what they are: heroes! Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Mariah Carey, 50, have known for years what so many women are figuring out now — that there’s no need to limit yourself to just one age range. Women have every right to pursue someone young and hot, like men have been for centuries! And these women have totally recognized that at some point in their love lives:

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, & Younes Bendjima, 27

Kourtney Kardashian can get it! After being with Scott Disick, 37, for nine years, she was linked to a few younger men. She was rumored to be hooking up with Justin Bieber, 26, for some time, and while that romance remains unconfirmed, Kourt did have a relationship with French model Younes Bendjima! Their chemistry was on fire during their romance, but apparently the age difference was causing them problems. The two went their separate ways after the 2019 holidays.

Kate Beckinsale, 47, & Goody Grace, 23

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace were such a cute couple. The pair started dating in 2020 during Los Angeles lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. While they were seen out and about, at times, the pair were very private and rarely shared social media posts featuring each other. Sadly, the two just split, with Kate deleting the couple’s pics on her Instagram page. Kate has previously dated younger men like Pete Davidson, 26, too!

Demi Moore, 57, & Ashton Kutcher, 42

At one point, Demi More and Ashton Kutcher were THE hot Hollywood couple, and yes, their relationship was considered scandalous. This wasn’t a fling with some boy toy; Demi and Ashton were married for eight years, and he was a doting stepfather to her kids — even if Rumer Willis was only 10 years younger than him! Their relationship, sadly, unraveled and in 2013 they divorced. Demi opened up about her marriage to Ashton in her memoir, Inside Out.

Mariah Carey, 50, & Nick Cannon, 40

Mariah Carey had an epic love story with Nick Cannon. Somehow, one of the biggest pop divas married and had kids with a former Nickelodeon star and the host of Wild N’ Out. Weird, right? Opposites attract, until they don’t; Mariah and Nick officially divorced in 2016 after a long period of separation.

Madonna, 62, & Guy Ritchie, 52

She’s the Queen of Pop; she can get with any person in the world! At one point in time, Madonna was married to prolific English director Guy Ritchie, who’s responsible for films like Snatch and Sherlock Holmes. Madonna’s 10 years older than her ex-husband, to whom she was married for eight years. They have two sons together, Rocco and David Ritchie.

Jennifer Aniston, 51, & John Mayer, 43

Another unlikely pairing! Jennifer Aniston mixed genres and dated “Daughters” singer John Mayer for about a year. Their relationship was short-lived, but apparently made a lasting impression on John. Jennifer’s on the list of exes he insulted in a 2010 Rolling Stone interview.

Gabrielle Union, 47, & Dwyane Wade, 38

A happy example on this list! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade got married in 2014 after dating since 2009, and they’re hopelessly in love. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Kaavia, via surrogate in 2018. And the two simply gush about one another on social media!

Halle Berry, 54, & Gabriel Aubry, 44

Halle Berry has absolutely no problem dating younger men. One of Halle’s former partners, model Gabriel Aubry, is 10 years her junior. She was in a relationship with the incredibly handsome French Canadian model for five years, and he is the father of her daughter, Nahla Aubry. That relationship went sour, but it was sweet while it lasted.

Cameron Diaz, 48, & Benji Madden, 41

Fifteen years ago, would hearing that the guy from Good Charlotte was married to one of the stars of Charlie’s Angels make any sense to you? Hey, the heart wants what it wants! Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden got married in 2015, and they’re so in love. In early 2020, the couple revealed that they welcomed their first child together — daughter Raddix.

Eva Longoria, 45, & Tony Parker, 38

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker were only married for three years, getting divorced in 2010, but they were one hot couple! Eva had the San Antonio Spurs star’s jersey number tattooed on her finger in lieu of a wedding band because she was so into him. Alas, some good things come to an end. They split officially because of “irreconcilable differences,” but rumors persist that he cheated. They’re both remarried and happy!

Sam Taylor-Johnson, 53, & Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 30

This is by far the largest age difference on the list. Sam Taylor Johnson, an acclaimed director, is a whopping 23 years older than her husband, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson! The couple have spoken out about the age difference plenty of times, only affirming that they love each other. They also shared two daughters together. Take that, haters!

Cheryl, 37, & Liam Payne, 27

Cheryl‘s a legendary British pop star who recognized greatness in another one when he was just a teenager. Yes, Cheryl was a judge on X Factor when Liam Payne rolled through with One Direction, helping put the wheels in motion to make 1D a worldwide phenomenon. Years later, Cheryl and Liam reconnected. They were engaged and welcomed their son, Bear Payne, in March 2017. Sadly, they split in 2018.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, & Casper Smart, 33

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart’s had an on-again, off-again relationship that last for five years! At the time, Casper was one of J. Lo’s backup dancers, and the two took their relationship to a new level when they started dating in 2011. The pair eventually went their separate ways in 2016, when rumors began that she was seeing rapper Drake. Now, the “On The Floor” singer is half of one of Hollywood’s hottest couples! She’s been engaged to Alex Rodriguez, 45, since March 2019.