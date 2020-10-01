Mariah Carey Snuggles Up To Twins, 9, After Admitting Having Kids Took A Toll On Nick Cannon Marriage

Mariah Carey posted the cutest photo with her twins Moroccan & Monroe after dropping her bombshell memoir.

Mariah Carey, 50, celebrated the release of her book The Meaning of Mariah Carey with her kids on October 1. She posted a sweet pic of them cuddled up together with their dogs where the pop diva radiated beauty in an all-black ensemble. Moroccan & Monroe, 9, were her biggest cheerleaders in the snap as they rocked t-shirts with her memoir’s cover smack dab in the middle. Both of the little ones sported two different faces for the pics with Monroe busting out a big smile while her brother took this a little bit more seriously.

The “Touch My Body” singer has been making headlines for her shocking revelations inside the book which includes details about her marriage to ex-husband Nick Cannon (who she shares Moroccan & Monroe with). “Along with double the joy came double the responsibility,” she explained. “It was a lot of work and a lot of having to be home and available.”

“Making the necessary adjustments to being working parents in entertainment took its toll on our relationship, and the end of our marriage came fast, as it began,” she continued. “Even though we had prenuptials in place, the divorce took two years to become final and costs hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.” The former couple separated & filed for divorce in 2014. It was finalized in 2016.

Mariah held nothing back about other aspects of her life thus far including her legendary feud with Jennifer Lopez, 51, and time with first husband Tommy Mottola, 71. Their marriage was juicy for so many reasons including their age difference (he’s 20 years older than her) while also being her boss in the music industry. They got married in 1993 and separated four years later where their divorce again took years to finalize (it happened in 2000).

Her romance timeline goes way beyond Nick and Tommy as Mariah has also been linked to several other handsome men including Eminem, Eric Benet and Derek Jeter, the latter of which she goes into detail about in her memoir.