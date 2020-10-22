Apparently the love Kate Beckinsale found with 23-year-old musician Goody Grace during quarantine is gone. The 47-year-old actress has wiped him from her social media accounts amid split reports.

Another boy toy bites the dust. Kate Beckinsale appears to have split from her 23-year-old boyfriend Goody Grace, after the 47-year-old fell for him in the spring of 2020 while in lockdown together at her Los Angeles mansion. As of Oct. 22, she has cleaned her Instagram of any trace of the musician, who has now reportedly moved out of her place and headed back home to his native Canada, according to the UK outlet The Sun. Kate has also quit following Goody on social media.

Kate and Goody were first photographed together at a pre-Grammys party on Jan. 25, 2020. But they didn’t go all-in at romance until in April, when they were spotted walking hand in hand together through L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood during the COVID-19 lockdown. They also got out of the house to go on nearby hikes and supply runs to the store, as Goody spent quarantine with the stunning British brunette, who is 24 years his senior.

Kate had to clap back at trolls over the age difference on several occasions, but always with wit and good humor. Next to a July 2 Instagram video showing Kate playing with her fluffy cat and placing googled eye stickies on it, a fan asked, “Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?” Kate’s only child is her 21-year-old daughter Lily by ex Michael Sheen, 51. She’s only two years younger than Goody.

“Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you,” Kate replied. Another user told Kate, “You need a man,” referring to her string of boyfriends in their early to mid twenties. She clapped back, “Tell me why? To stop me sticking eyes on the cat? What if he liked eyes on the cat? What if I won’t stop? How will he help this situation,” turning the put down around to the video she had posted.

Kate and Goody exchanged public proclamations of their love on her July 26 47th birthday. He shared a video of him holding a guitar with a giant hippo mask on, while Kate sat next to him on the sofa holding her dog. Goody wrote, “Happy Birthday @KateBeckinsale. I love you,” in the caption and included an infinity symbol. Kate then posted another cat video to thank everyone for their birthday wishes. When Goody wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU” in the comments, Kate reiterated the feelings by saying back, writing “I love you” to the musician with a kissy-face emoji.

Before Goody, Kate previously dated Saturday Night Live player Pete Davidson, 27, for three months in early 2019. She split up with the comedian, who is 20 years her junior, in April of that year despite putting on a massive kissing display at a March 4, 2019 New York Rangers hockey game. In 2017, a then 43-year-old Kate dated then-21-year-old comedian Matt Rife. She was previously married to her Underworld director husband Len Wiseman, 47, for 11 years. The couple wed in 2004, and announced they were separating in Nov. 2015. He filed for divorce 11 months later, and the split was finalized in 2019.