Ewan McGregor’s Wives: Everything To Know About His 1st Marriage & Soon-To-Be Bride

Ewan McGregor, 51, is preparing to say “I do” for a second time. The Scottish actor is set to marry American actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 37, on April 22. This will be Ewan’s second marriage: he was previously married to French production designer Eve Mavrakis, 55, for over two decades. The Star Wars actor has five children, in total, from the two relationships. Learn more about Ewan’s romances with Eve and Mary below.

Eve Mavrakis

Eve, as a production designer, has worked on numerous small-scale film and TV projects. She met Ewan on the set of the British TV series Kavanaugh GQ, and they got married on July 22, 1995. The couple welcomed four daughters: Clara, born in February 1996, Jamyan, born in June 2001, and adopted by the couple in 2006, Esther, born in November 2001, and Anouk, born in 2011 and adopted by the couple that year.

After 22 years of marriage, Ewan and Eve separated in May 2017, and five months later, the Doctor Sleep was photographed kissing Mary at The Good Life Eatery in St. John’s Wood, North West London. Ewan’s family was left stinging after the couple’s split. Esther McGregor, then 15-years-old, blasted her father in song form. In “Made You A Man,” a track she debuted on Instagram in January 2018, she tore into Ewan. “I don’t know how to forgive. I don’t know if I can. Ruining me sure made you a man…Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry… Happy Birthday to me, am I right.” Ewan formally filed for divorce in January 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences.” He reportedly wanted joint custody of the couple’s then-three minor children.

It took some time for Ewan’s children to forgive him. Clara, now 26, called her father an “assh*le” at the start of 2019. She shared a picture of her mother on Instagram, and someone commented, “keep her away from your boyfriends.” “Nah, I keep her away from assh*le men who leave my goddess of a mother,” replied Clara. She later clarified that she wasn’t “attacking my dad or calling him [an] assh*le. I was simply saying she deserves someone who isn’t one.” Clara and Esther are both now on good terms with their father.

Ewan and Eve finalized their divorce in August 2020. Eve took some time to get back into the dating pool after the split, but as of July 2021 she’s been in a relationship with composer Jonathan Elias.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary is an actress know for the films Sky High, Live Free or Die Hard, Smashed, A Good Day to Die Hard, Gemini Man, and Birds of Prey. On the small screen, Mary’s starred in Passions, Mercy Street, and Fargo, which is how she met Ewan. They starred alongside each other in the third season of the hit FX series and fell in love on set. The pair raised eyebrows when Mary announced her separation from her husband, filmmaker Riley Stearns, in May 2017, the same month that Ewan split from Eve. A few months later, the public learned of Mary and Ewan’s relationship when they were photographed kissing in October 2017. Mary and Ewan briefly split in early 2018, because Mary reportedly couldn’t stand the “home-wrecker” label that came with the relationship. However, they got back together shortly after.

It seems like Ewan has found “the one” in Mary. In an October 2019 interview with Men’s Journal, Ewan shared how he’s “happier” in the relationship. “I am better. I am happier. I think that’s true,” he said. Ewan and Mary purchased a home in Topanga, California together in 2019, per Page Six, and had their first child, a son they named Laurie, in June of 2021.

Although Ewan and Mary never officially got engaged, their wedding is set for April 22 somewhere in California. The day before the nuptials, they were pictured shopping in L.A. with Ewan’s parents. The future bride and groom looked so relaxed and affectionate ahead of their big day.