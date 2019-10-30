Ewan McGregor Beams While Attending ‘Doctor Sleep’ Premiere With Daughter, 18 — Sweet Pics

At least one of Ewan McGregor’s kids hasn’t turned their back on him after he left his wife, Eve Mavrakis. While attending the ‘Doctor Sleep’ premiere, Ewan walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with his teenage daughter, Jamyan!

When Ewan McGregor, 48, split from Eve Mavrakis, 53, for his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 34, no one was more enraged by his actions than his daughters Esther and Clara McGregor. While those two may still harbor hurt feelings over their father’s decision, their sister, Jamyan McGregor, 18, was more than happy to join him for the Doctor Sleep premiere on Oct. 29. She accompanied Ewan on the red carpet ahead of the film’s screening at the Regency Theatre in Westwood, California, and he seemed so happy to have her as his date. Ewan was practically glowing while holding his daughter’s hand at the event, and he had an ear-to-ear smile.

While Jamyan has decided to support her father, her sisters seem like they want nothing to do with him. Esther, 17, wrote a song that trashed her father after he left her mother. “I don’t know how to forgive. I don’t know if I can. Ruining me sure made you a man,” she sang in 2018. She referenced the pictures of Ewan making out with Mary Elizabeth and the timing of the heartbreak. “Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry… Happy Birthday to me, am I right?”

Clara, 23, directed her anger at Mary Elizabeth by slamming her on a fan page for the actress (one that called Mary Elizabeth “the most beautiful and talented actress” on the planet.) “Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? (laughing faces) Oh man, y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash (smiley face) x,” wrote Clara. At the start of 2019, she seemed to call her dad an “assh*le” on Instagram. After sharing a picture of Eve, a fan told Clara to keep her “away from [her] boyfriends.”

“Nah, I keep her away from assh*le men who leave my goddess of a mother,” Clara wrote. She tried to walk back the comments shortly afterward. “Let’s make one thing clear. I was not attacking my dad or calling him [an] a–hole,” Clara posted to her Instagram Story on Jan. 16. “I was simply saying she deserves someone who isn’t one.”

Though Ewan recently said that he’s “happier” now that he’s with Mary Elizabeth, his daughters probably won’t say the same thing. “They blame [Mary Elizabeth] for destroying their family and they can’t forgive her,” a source told HollywoodLife in 2018. “They’re all really sad over the situation. It’s a very hard, challenging time for them, a lot of healing still needs to happen.”