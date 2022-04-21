Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Shop With His Parents 1 Day Before Wedding

Ewan McGregor, 51, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 37, were seen out arm in arm in Los Angeles one day ahead of their reported wedding date of April 22. The future bride and groom looked relaxed, affectionate, and low-key, with Mary sporting a striped shirt, cardigan, and jeans with sunglasses clipped to her top, and Ewan rocking a rust-colored button-down shirt. The future McGregors reportedly took Ewan’s parents, along with a couple of small dogs on leashes, around various spots in their neighborhood of Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles, including the Canyon Gourmet Market, Kinship Station, and The Well Refill store. The foursome then lunched at The Topanga Living Cafe.
It was reported on April 19 that the Doctor Sleep star and Birds of Prey actress, who have been officially dating since 2017, will tie the knot on Friday, according to Page Six. The couple met on the set of FX TV series Fargo in 2016, and the relationship reportedly cost them their previous marriages — Ewan was previously married to production designer Eve Mavrakis, 55, for 22 years, and Mary was married to The Art of Self Defense director Riley Stearns for seven years. Ewan and Mary purchased a Topanga home together in 2019, per Page Six, and had their first child, a son they named Laurie, in June of 2020 — the same year his divorce from Eve, citing “irreconcilable differences,” was finalized.
Laurie is Mary’s first, and Ewan’s fifth — he had four daughters with Eve, 26-year-old Clara, 20-year-olds Esther and Jamyan, and 11-year-old Anouk. But it hasn’t all been happy news for the clan. In 2018, a then-15-year-old Esther took to Instagram to express her disappointment with the situation through a song she wrote. “I don’t know how to forgive. I don’t know if I can. Ruining me sure made you a man,” the lyrics said.
Ewan awkwardly thanked both Mary and Eve in his January 2018 Golden Globes speech, when the actor won Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for Fargo. “I want to take a moment to thank Eve, who always stood beside me for 22 years and my four children, I love you. I’ve always loved being an actor and hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this and it wouldn’t be any Emmett or Stassi without David, Michael, Carrie Coon, and there would be no Rey without Mary Elizabeth Winstead so thank you very much,” he said.