Ewan McGregor’s Wife Eve Mavrakis Shaken By Divorce: ‘It’s Disappointing & Upsetting’

Eva Mavrakis, Ewan McGregor’s soon-to-be ex-wife, is weighing in on their separation and his alleged affair with Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Just one day after Ewan McGregor, 46, and his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, 51, filed for divorce following a reported cheating scandal, Eve is addressing the heartbreaking news. “It’s disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK,” she told The Sun. Just heartbreaking. Check out more photos of Ewan and Eve over the years.

This gut-wrenching statement also follows quickly on the heels of a video posted by their 15-year-old daughter Esther McGregor in which she beautifully sings a song about discovering that her father was cheating on her mother with actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32… on her birthday. The song is titled “Make You A Man.” In it, she sings: “Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry… Happy Birthday to me, am I right.”

And we can’t forget Ewan’s acceptance speech at the 2018 Golden Globes where, upon receiving the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, he had the audacity to thank both his estranged wife and his alleged new girlfriend Mary. “I want to take a moment to thank Ev, who always stood beside me for 22 years and my four children, I love you,” he told the audience. “I’ve always loved being an actor and hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this and it wouldn’t be any Emmett or Stassi without David, Michael, Carrie Coon and there would be no Rey without Mary Elizabeth Winstead so thank you very much.” Yikes.

