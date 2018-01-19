Ewan McGregor Files For Divorce After Daughter, 15, Reveals Her Heartbreak Over Cheating

After 22 years of marriage, Ewan McGregor has filed for divorce from Eve Mavrakis. This comes after his daughter, 15, blasted him for allegedly cheating.

Love is truly dead! After more than two decades together, Ewan McGregor, 46, and Eve Mavrakis, 51, have split, according to TMZ. The site claims he filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences as the reason he wants to end his marriage”. He also wants joint custody of the couple’s three minor children — one of which shared her heartbreak over his cheating with an Instagram video on Jan. 19.

As we previously told you, Ewan and Eve, who have four children together, have reportedly been separated since May 2017. This official announcement, however, comes after photos showed Ewan planting a warm kiss on the lips of his television co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32, in Oct 2017. He also openly thanked Mary Elizabeth during his recent acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 and kissed her after winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11, so his new relationship with Mary is anything but a secret at this point. But even though the divorce isn’t that surprising at this point, Ewan’s 15-year-old daughter Esther is still heartbroken over the split. She actually wrote a song about how hurt she is by his new romance with Mary. And we’d be lying if we said it was anything but heartbreaking.

Fans were first given the idea that something was going on with Ewan’s marriage when the Star Wars actor was spotted kissing his Fargo co-star at The Good Life Eatery I St. John’s Wood, North West London on Oct. 22, according to The Sun. According to onlookers, Ewan and Mary Elizabeth “were there together and seemed relaxed in each other’s company…. They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan’s motorbike and they sped off together.” Before the two departed, Mary leaned in to place her hands on Ewan’s face, and the two locked lips in what looked to be a passionate kiss. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE KISSING PICS.

Eve filed her answer to Ewan’s filing, and she’s asking for sole physical custody of their children with visitation going to Ewan. The two were married in 1995, and there is no prenup, according to TMZ, so the assets should be evenly divided. They share four daughters: Clara, 21, Jmyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouck, 6.

What do you think about Ewan reportedly splitting from his wife, HollywoodLifers? Are you sad?