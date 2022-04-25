Ewan McGregor Marries Mary Elizabeth Winstead In ‘Small’ Ceremony With ‘Family & Close Friends’

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are married, according to PEOPLE. The legendary actor, 51, wed his former Fargo costar, 37, over the weekend during a “small”, intimate ceremony, the outlets claims. “It was a small wedding for family and close friends,” a source told PEOPLE. “They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach.”

The couple met in 2016 when they were cast as a couple for the FX drama Fargo. A romance blossomed sometime afterwards, causing eyebrows to be raised as both Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were married at the time of filming. Ewan reportedly separated from his wife, Eve Mavrakis, in May 2017 after 22 years of marriage, which was around the same time Mary Elizabeth announced her split from her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns. Five months later, the co-stars were snapped packing on the PDA in the streets of London.

Months after Ewan split from Eve, their children — daughters Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20, and Anouck, 11 — were still profoundly affected by it. “They blame [Mary Elizabeth] for destroying their family, and they can’t forgive her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “It’s especially hard for Clara because she’s the oldest and so protective of her sisters. When she sees them hurting over this divorce, her response is to get angry and lash out at Mary Elizabeth.” Clara would go on to seemingly call her father an “a–hole” in an Instagram post, while Esther slammed him in song form. Even Mary Elizabeth’s ex appeared to dis her after their split. However, both Clara and Esther are now on good terms with their father.

Since weathering the storm of such backlash, Ewan and Mary Elizabeth have become inseparable, accompanying each other during holidays and red-carpet affairs. They certainly have made a home for themselves, even purchasing a house together in Topanga Canyon back in 2019. A year later, they welcomed their first child, a son, Laurie. Congrats to the happy couple on their big day!