Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Estranged Husband Appears To Diss Her For Dating Ewan McGregor

Riley Stearns seemed to take dig at estranged wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead on Instagram. Was his rough ‘last year’ referring to her affair with Ewan McGregor? See the message here.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead‘s estranged husband apparently isn’t letting her forget that she left him for another man. Filmmaker Riley Stearns posted a lengthy story on Instagram about his love for jiu jitsu, which has changed his life and health. And it seems that it helped him get through some recent tough times, too. “I’ve had time off here and there for shoots and life but I’ve consistently trained and I don’t know where I would be without [ jiu jitsu], especially last year,” he wrote, in part, on Instagram. “Walking into the academy and escaping the world for two hours, just focusing on what is right in front of you- there is no better feeling.”

You can read Riley’s full post, and see his before and after pics from his martial arts training below. That “last year” remark appears to be a dig at Mary, 32, for leaving him in October 2017 for for her Fargo costar Ewan McGregor, 46. Mary and Ewan were caught kissing in London, and it wasn’t just a friendly peck on the cheek between friends. The costars have since broken up; Mary left him because she couldn’t stand being labeled a home-wrecker after he divorced his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, 51. But the heartbreak remains, especially, it seems, for poor Riley.