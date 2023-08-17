2023 Fall TV Schedule: All The Latest Premiere Dates For The New & Returning Shows

As the members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA fight for new contracts, Hollywood has nearly been put on complete hold. As a result, fall TV has faced a major shakeup. Most of your favorite scripted series have not been able to film new seasons, so they’ve been delayed to mid-season 2024. The strikes caused gaping holes in the fall TV schedule. But never fear, reality TV is pretty much coming to save the day. There’s also a plethora of scripted content that had been on the books prior to the strikes.

HollywoodLife has assembled a guide to the 2023 fall TV schedule. From the new season of Virgin River to when The Voice returns, find out the latest premiere dates below. We’ll keep you posted as new premiere dates roll in.

SEPTEMBER 2023

September 1

Power Book IV: Force season 2 (STARZ)

Wheel of Time season 2 (Prime Video)

Disenchantment season 5 (Netflix)

September 4

9 p.m. — Secrets of Penthouse series premiere (A&E)

September 3

8 p.m. — Professor T season 2 premiere (PBS)

9 p.m. — Unforgotton on Masterpiece season 5 (PBS)

10 p.m. — Van der Walk on Masterpiece season 3 (PBS)

September 5

8 p.m. — Inside The NFL season 46 (The CW)

9 p.m. — My Big Fat Fabulous Life new season (TLC)

9 p.m. — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 (TLC)

10 p.m. — Welcome to Plathville new season (TLC)

September 6

I Am Groot season 2 premiere (Disney+)

8 p.m. — America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston season 2 (PBS)

10 p.m. — Evolution Earth series premiere (PBS)

September 7

Top Boy season 3 (Netflix)

Virgin River season 5 part 1 (Netflix)

September 8

Selling The OC season 2 (Netflix)

The Changeling series premiere (Apple TV+)

Spy Ops series premiere (Netflix)

September 9

9 p.m. — The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series premiere (AMC)

10 p.m. — Ride with Norman Reedus season 6 premiere (AMC)

September 12

9 p.m. — The Swarm U.S. series premiere (The CW)

10 p.m. — Welcome to Wrexham season 2 (FX)

September 13

The Morning Show season 3 (Apple TV+)

The Other Black Girl series premiere (Hulu)

September 14

9 p.m. — Buddy Games series premiere (CBS)

9 p.m. — Southern Charm season 9 premiere (Bravo)

September 16

9 p.m. — 48 Hours season 36 (CBS)

September 17

7:30 p.m. — 60 Minutes season 56 (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — Yellowstone season 1 rerun premiere (CBS)

September 19

8 p.m. — Name That Tune season 4 (FOX)

9 p.m. — I Can See Your Voice season 3 (FOX)

9 p.m. — Becoming Frida Kahlo series premiere (PBS)

September 20

The Super Models docuseries (Apple TV+)

10 p.m. — American Horror Story: Delicate Part One (FX)

September 21

Sex Education season 4 (Netflix)

September 22

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Peacock)

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court (Showtime)

September 24

8 p.m. — Krapopolis series premiere (FOX)

September 25

8 p.m. — The Voice season 24 (NBC)

8 p.m. — Kitchen Nightmares season 7 (FOX)

9 p.m. — Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 (FOX)

10 p.m. — The Irrational series premiere (NBC)

September 27

8 p.m. — The Masked Singer season 10 (FOX)

*The show will have a special kickoff premiere episode on September 10 at 8 p.m.

8 p.m. — Survivor season 45 (CBS)

9 p.m. — Snake Oil series premiere (FOX)

9:30 p.m. — The Amazing Race season 35 (CBS)

September 28

The Kardashians season 4 (Hulu)

8 p.m. — Hell’s Kitchen season 22 (FOX)

9 p.m. — LEGO Masters season 4 (FOX)

September 29

Gen V series premiere (Prime Video)

9 p.m. — Dateline season premiere (NBC)

10 p.m. — The New York Times Presents: How To Fix a Pageant (FX)

OCTOBER 2023

October 1

8 p.m. — The Simpsons season 35 (FOX)

8:30 p.m. — Krapopolis time period premiere (FOX)

9 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers season 14 (FOX)

9:30 p.m. — Family Guy season 22 (FOX)

October 2

8 p.m. — Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

October 3

9 p.m. — FBI True broadcast debut (CBS)

10 p.m. — Found series premiere (NBC)

October 4

8 p.m. — Sullivan’s Crossing U.S. series premiere (The CW)

9 p.m. — The Spencer Sisters U.S. series premiere (The CW)

9 p.m. — Quantum Leap season 2 (NBC)

10 p.m. — Magnum P.I. season 5 (NBC)

October 5

Lupin Part 3 (Netflix)

9 p.m. — Transplant season 3 (NBC)

October 6

Loki season 2 premiere (Disney+)

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines series premiere (Paramount+)

October 12

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

8 p.m. — FBoy Island season 3 premiere (The CW)

10 p.m. — House of Villains series premiere (E!)

October 13

Shining Vale season 2 (STARZ)

Lessons In Chemistry series premiere (Apple TV+)

October 15

9 p.m. — World on Fire on Masterpiece (PBS)

10 p.m. — Annika on Masterpiece (PBS)

October 16

8 p.m. — Son of a Critch U.S. series premiere (The CW)

8 p.m. — The American Buffalo (PBS)

8:30 p.m. — Run the Burbs U.S. series premiere (The CW)

9 p.m. — Children Ruin Everything U.S. series premiere (The CW)

9:30 p.m. — Everyone Else Burns U.S. series premiere (The CW)

October 18

9 p.m. — Nature: The Platypus Guardian season 42 (PBS)

October 20

Elite season 7 (Netflix)

8 p.m. — Penn & Tell: Fool Us season 10 premiere (The CW)

October 24

9 p.m. — Native America season 2 (PBS)

October 26

American Horror Stories season 2 (Hulu)

October 28

8 p.m. — Masters of Illusion season 10 premiere (The CW)

9 p.m. — World’s Funniest Animals season 4 premiere (The CW)

October 29

9 p.m. — Fellow Travelers series premiere (Showtime, premieres October 27 on Paramount+)

NOVEMBER 2023

November 2

All the Light We Cannot See series premiere (Netflix)

10 p.m. — SEAL Team season 5 rerun (CBS)

November 3

Invincible season 2 (Prime Video)

8 p.m. — The Wall season 6 (NBC)

November 8

The Buccaneers series premiere (Apple TV+)

November 9

Rap Sh!t series premiere (Max)

November 14

A Murder at the End of the World series premiere (Hulu)

9 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway? season 12 premiere (The CW)

November 16

9 p.m. — Ghosts U.K. version (CBS)

November 17

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off series premiere (Netflix)

November 21

10 p.m. — Fargo season 5 (FX)

November 29

Echo series premiere (Disney+)

NOTE: ABC does have a fall schedule, but the network has not revealed the premiere dates yet. New seasons of Dancing With the Stars, Bachelor In Paradise, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and more will premiere this fall. The Golden Bachelor will also make its highly-anticipated debut.