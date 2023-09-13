‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10: The Premiere Date, Rita Ora’s Future Role & Everything Else To Know

Image Credit: FOX

The Masked Singer season 10 will officially premiere on Sept. 27.

There will be 16 celebrity singers this season.

Rita Ora will be a guest panelist in season 11.

The Masked Singer is the TV gift that keeps on giving. The FOX show’s 10th season is headed our way this fall, and the series is upping the stakes in a big way. From the new themed nights to the detailed costumes to the first reveal of the season, The Masked Singer season 10 is taking things to a whole new level.

Season 9 ended with the reveal of Bishop Briggs as Medusa, and she walked away with the Golden Mask trophy. So, who will win the coveted trophy this year? You’ll just have to tune in to find out. In the meantime, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest news about The Masked Singer season 10 that you need to know.

The Masked Singer Season 10 Premiere Date

The Masked Singer season 10 started with a special kickoff premiere episode immediately following the NFL Double Header on September 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere featured the epic unmasking of Demi Lovato as Anonymouse. The “Heart Attack” singer also performed during the episode.

Celebrity alumni from over the years returned to The Masked Singer for duet performances. The duets included Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, and Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito.

Despite premiering on a Sunday, The Masked Singer season 10 is not moving to Sunday nights. Season 10 will officially begin with the show’s time period premiere on Wednesday, September 27, at 8 p.m.

The anniversary season will introduce all-new themed episodes. With the November release of Trolls Band Together on the horizon, there will be a “Trolls Night” episode. A “Harry Potter Night” episode will air the week of Halloween. The Masked Singer will also celebrate the legendary Elton John with a special themed night. Other themes this season include “NFL Night,” “One Hit Wonders,” “Disco,” “2000s Night,” “I Wanna Rock” and “Soundtrack of My Life.”

Who Is Returning for The Masked Singer Season 10?

Nick Cannon will return as the host of The Masked Singer for season 10. Celebrity panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke are also back to analyze the performances and guess the masked celebs.

Fan-favorite celebrities from previous seasons will return in season 10 to help celebrate the milestone season. Former contestants will also lend their hit songs to the Battle Royale competition.

Is Rita Ora Replacing Nicole Scherzinger?

Rita Ora will be filling in as a guest for Nicole Scherzinger in season 11, which will air in 2024. Nicole is gearing up to star as Norma Desmond in London’s West End production of Cats starting in Sept. 2023. The Masked Singer season 11 is currently filming, so the FOX series needed a temporary replacement and nabbed Rita!

Rita is already a part of The Masked Singer family. The singer is a panelist for The Masked Singer UK.

The Masked Singer Season 10 Costumes

There will be 16 total celebrity singers this season. Season 10 will feature an all-new format with three groups and special Battle Royale semi-final episodes.

The costumes are just getting bigger, bolder, and more creative. The Donut and the Hawk have been revealed ahead of the season 10 premiere. The Donut costume is made just completely of donuts. Pretty on point, huh? The Hawk costume features a massive set of golden wings. Other new costumes we know about include Anteater, Hibiscus, and a life-size S’More.

As in previous seasons, Wild Card contestants will appear to shake up the competition with one Wild Card introduced to each group. The “Ding Dong Keep It On Bell” is also back in the Battle Royale semi-final episodes, and the judges can choose to save one contestant from elimination and move them directly to the finale. Just when you think you’ve got The Masked Singer figured out, the show shakes things up!