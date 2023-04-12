‘The Continental’: The Cast, Release Date & More To Know About The ‘John Wick’ Spinoff Show

The Continental is an upcoming Peacock show set in the John Wick universe.

It stars Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell.

The Continental premieres in September 2023.

Check-in has begun at The Continental. The upcoming John Wick prequel miniseries, titled The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, will tell the origins of the iconic hotel that’s featured in the Keanu Reeves movies. The three-episode series is set 40 years before the events of the film series, and is all about The Continental Hotel founder/owner Winston Scott in his younger years. The first teaser trailer for the series debuted April 12 and features tons of action that you’d only get from a John Wick project.

The Continental is the first television show set in the John Wick universe. It premieres on Peacock later this year, as the second John Wick project released in 2023. The first was John Wick: Chapter 4, which came out in theaters in March, and dominated at the box office. The Continental is bound to be a huge streaming hit. Here’s what you need to know about the prequel show.

The Continental Release Date

The Continental premieres in September 2023. An exact release date has yet to be announced. The show will feature three episodes and will stream on Peacock. Peacock is home to all the John Wick movies, except for the fourth film, which hasn’t arrived on streaming yet.

The Continental Trailer

1970s New York – where it all began. The Continental: From the World of #JohnWick. A Three-Part Event. Check-in begins September 2023, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/cj5UPU24WZ — Peacock (@peacock) April 12, 2023

The first teaser trailer shows life in 1970s New York City. None of the characters speak in the trailer. But there is tons of fight sequences and big moments. There’s also plenty of glimpses at what the hotel looked like long before it was frequented by the criminal underworld.

The Continental Cast

Colin Woodell stars in The Continental as the younger version of the hotel’s founder, Winston Scott. Winston is played by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies. Colin is best known for his TV roles in Masters of Sex and The Flight Attendant.

Mel Gibson plays a character named Cormac. Oddly, Mel does not appear in the first teaser trailer at all. Mel has been at the center of controversy before due to his anti-semitic comments.

The Continental cast also includes Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Ben Robson as Frankie, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, and Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator. Ayomide Adegun plays the younger version of Charon, played by the late Lance Reddick in the movies. Peter Greene plays the younger version of Uncle Charlie, played by David Patrick Kelly in the movies. Keanu Reeves will not appear in The Continental.

What Is The Continental About?

The description for The Continental reads, “The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Beyond the plot description, details about The Continental have been pretty secretive. Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons developed the show. Albert Hughes directed episodes 1 and 3, while Charlotte Brandstom directed episode 2.