‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Season 4: The Cast, Premiere Date, & More You Need To Know

A major snowstorm is on the horizon. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is returning for season 4 on Bravo. The show’s already produced three wild seasons that focused on Jen Shah‘s legal troubles, which culminated in her being sentenced to multiple years in prison. Season 4 will follow the rest of the women — including a returning familiar face — dealing with the lingering issues in their friend group. Here is everything you need to know about the next season of RHOSLC.

RHOSLC Season 4 Premiere Date

Bravo has not announced the official premiere date for RHOSLC season 4. Similar to the past two seasons, the new season is expected to premiere in September. That means the trailer will likely be released in August. Filming on season 4 took place from February 2023 to May 2023.

RHOSLC Season 4 Cast

The new RHOSLC season will feature four out of the five main cast members from season 3. Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose are all returning for season 4.

When filming began in February, news broke that Mary Cosby — who left the show after season 2 — was returning in a “friend” role. “Mary wanted to come back,” an insider told Page Six. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Mary “is excited to be in the fold again, as are the women to have her return.” Mary’s departure from the series came after she skipped the season 2 reunion. Mary is expected to be reintroduced to the group by Meredith in the new season.

Angie Katsenevas, who was a “Friend Of” in season 3, is expected to appear in the new season. Angie was seen filming with the other women on numerous occasions, including the cast trip to Palm Springs in March.

Monica Garcia is rumored to be the new cast member on season 4. She was seen filming at an event hosted by Whitney in April 2023. Meredith, Whitney, and Heather all follow Monica on Instagram.

Angie Harrington, who was a “Friend Of” on seasons 2 and 3, is not returning for season 4. Angie H. announced her exit from the franchise in May 2023, and said she was choosing to prioritize her son, who was diagnosed with autism, over the show. “I was offered to come back but this is just a time when my family really needs me, and I wasn’t able to commit to it,” she told PEOPLE.

Danna Bui-Negrete, who was the third “Friend Of” on season 3, is not expected to appear in season 4. Danna was never seen filming with the other women during production, though she hasn’t officially announced whether or not she’s departed the franchise.

Is Jen Shah Returning For RHOSLC Season 4?

Jen Shah will not appear in RHOSLC season 4. During the filming of season 2, Jen was arrested and charged with fraud, for her role in a telemarketing scheme, as was her former assistant, Stuart Smith. The reality star insisted she was innocent on the show until she pled guilty to fraud in July 2022, after filming for season 3 had wrapped. Jen did not attend the season 3 reunion which filmed in December 2022.

On January 6, 2023, Jen was sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud on January 6, 2023. The mother-of-two entered prison on February 17, 2023 and had her overall prison sentence reduced by a year, which makes her release date Aug. 30, 2028. Jen is currently serving time at Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas.

RHOSLC Season 4 Drama

Although Jen Shah is gone, RHOSLC season 4 will not absent of drama. Towards the end of filming, Page Six reported that Lisa and Whitney experienced tension in their friendship once again heading into the cast trip to Bermuda. “Tensions have flared in Whitney and Lisa’s relationship while filming Season 4. The women recently got into it with each other, and their conflict is expected to bleed into the Bermuda trip,” an insider told the publication.

Furthermore, the Page Six source claimed that Whitney was upset that Lisa made up with Heather and Meredith during filming. “Lisa and Meredith are in a better place. Their friendship will never be what it was, but they’ve settled into a cordial relationship,” the source explained, adding, “The new dynamic between Lisa and Meredith could be creating space for Lisa to reevaluate her relationship with Whitney. Lisa is also getting along more with Heather, which might be to blame for some of the tension with Whitney.”

What The RHOSLC Cast Has Said About Season 4

One month before RHOSLC season 4 started shooting, Meredith appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and shared how she thinks the show will be different without Jen. “Jen was a really big part of the show. She’s obviously quite entertaining,” Meredith said. “As was Mary. I do think we felt Mary’s absence this year, and I do think we will feel Jen’s. It’s an ensemble cast. I think we have a lot of strong personalities. I don’t think it will be a problem moving forward. But we will feel the absence for sure.”

Whitney teased some season 4 drama in June 2023 and revealed that she has “issues” with Lisa. “But she’s still my friend, and sometimes you don’t always agree with your friend, right?” Whitney added. The blonde beauty also described Mary’s return as “chaotic.” “I freaking love what she brings though,” she said about Mary. “She’s mean to me. Like she’s the meanest person.”

Andy Cohen revealed fans should have high hopes for RHOSLC season 4. During one of his book tour stops in May 2023, Andy read aloud a text from a RHOSLC producer, who said, “FYI, SLC trip and finale — incredible.”