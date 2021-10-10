‘RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow Teases Resolve With Whitney Rose After Explosive Catergate Episode

‘RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow EXCLUSIVELY teases we’ll see some resolve with Whitney Rose this season after the two have an explosive fight over a caterer!

Lisa Barlow, 44, found herself at the center of the drama on the Oct. 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City when cast member Whitney Rose, 34, accused her of muddling in the catering of a friend’s charity event. But “catergate” — as fans are calling it — is going to see some resolve in the near future according to the Vida Tequila queen “I think you’re going to see Whitney and I have some resolve,” Lisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Oct. 6. “I think you see the resolve of this and it was an insane accusation.”

In the episode, the ladies all attended a casino night thrown by Lisa’s friend of nearly two decades, Angie Harrington. Whitney and Angie are seen going to lunch to discuss the upcoming event when Angie shares that the caterer, who’s a friend of Lisa’s, pull out with little explanation. Whitney, who’s had her own issues with Lisa since season 1, told Angie that she was sabotaging her new friend’s event and Angie pulled Lisa aside at the party to confront Lisa.

Lisa was so adamant that she had nothing to do with the caterers pulling out that she began to cry to her friend over the accusations that she couldn’t believe someone would make against her. “I would not cancel a caterer,” Lisa said. “No good person and no good caterer would ever cancel. The whole thing was ridiculous. I had nothing to do with it. I’m in the F&B industry so I’m going to know everyone in that industry so it would be like going into a restaurant and your reservation gets cancelled and it’s my fault because they carry a tequila and I know the owner or your wagyu is undercooked. It’s that ridiculous.”

And the caterers have Lisa’s back as they took Instagram to drop their own receipts, showing how Angie asked them not to tell Lisa that she was getting dibs at the first cast event of the season. “But what I will tell you is I made reservations in early February and was getting it cleared thru Bravo,” Lisa said. “So because of COVID and the pandemic, it’s a much longer process, so I had booked reservations and was getting it cleared so we could use that restaurant on camera,” she explained.

“My name came up because they said we cannot cater your party, we will not get any coverage on the show. Just like last year when we catered Jen Shah’s party — we catered Jen Shah‘s party and we didn’t get any coverage and production can’t guarantee us, so we can’t do it, but my brother, Marco’s brother catered casino night. So there was amazing food there, a lot of food, you hear me asking for food when I walk in because of course I want to eat. I was very excited. It was an amazing event supporting an amazing cause.”

Unfortunately Lisa and Angie have called their friendship quits over the entire situation, though she wishes her well and promises a lot more excitement this season. “I haven’t really talked to Angie in months,” Lisa revealed. “I think that you see it get resolved and we move forward. There’s so much more coming up this season — We haven’t even touched the surface. This is nothing compared to what’s coming. It’s a lot. You guys are in for a wild, wild ride.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9pm on Bravo.