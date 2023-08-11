‘RHOSLC’ Season 4 Trailer: Mary Cosby Returns & Goes After Lisa Barlow

Is that a chill in the air? Nope, it’s just the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 trailer. Ahead of the show’s September 5 return, Bravo released the first footage of Mary Cosby returning to the franchise as a “Friend Of” and reuniting with Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose. And Mary’s comeback is just as chaotic as we imagined!

The epic #RHOSLC Season 4 Trailer is here! Series returns Sept. 5th! pic.twitter.com/jUAhkGDcyh — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 11, 2023

“Somebody rescue me, quick,” Mary says in a confessional. She goes after Lisa and asks if she has “a mute button.” Mary also has a sit-down dinner with Whitney that leads Whitney to poke fun at Mary’s “little girl” insult from season 2. Lastly, Mary doubles down that she thinks Heather looks “inbred.”

There’s even more drama with the other women in the trailer. Meredith and Lisa, and Heather and Whitney, try to mend their broken friendships, but it’s not going well for either duo. Angie Katsenevas, who was a “Friend Of” in season 3, is back for the new season and is facing major accusations about her business.

The group is also joined by new Housewife Monica Garcia, who stirs the pot in the trailer. Monica tells Heather that she’s “out of control” — and then we see Heather screaming at Whitney. The Salt Lake City girls never let us down!

This will be the first RHOSLC season not to feature Jen Shah, who began her six-year prison sentence for wire fraud on February 17, 2023. Jen’s overall prison sentence was reduced by a year, which makes her release date Aug. 30, 2028. The mother-of-two is currently serving time at Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas.

One month before RHOSLC season 4 started shooting, Meredith appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and shared how she thinks the show will be different without Jen. “Jen was a really big part of the show. She’s obviously quite entertaining,” Meredith said. “it’s an ensemble cast. I think we have a lot of strong personalities. I don’t think it will be a problem moving forward. But we will feel the absence for sure.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 premieres September 5th on Bravo.