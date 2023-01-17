Meredith Marks Reveals How She Thinks ‘RHOSLC’ Will Continue Without Jen Shah (Exclusive)

Following Jen Shah‘s 6.5-year prison sentence for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme, Meredith Marks opened up about the future of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and revealed how she thinks the show will fare without Jen. “Jen was a really big part of the show. She’s obviously quite entertaining,” Meredith, 51, EXCLUSIVELY said on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease!

“As was Mary [Cosby],” Meredith added, mentioning her former co-star and close pal who quit the show after season 2. “I do think we felt Mary’s absence this year, and I do think we will feel Jen’s,” she said. “It’s an ensemble cast. I think we have a lot of strong personalities. I don’t think it will be a problem moving forward. But we will feel the absence for sure.”

Meredith also confirmed that she’d like to see Mary return to the show for season 4. “I’ve talked to everybody about it. I think Mary is amazing television,” the jewelry designer said. “You could love her or hate her, and I love her, but not everybody does. But I do think no matter what you say on that, she is great television. She’s funny.”

When Mary left the show, Bravo brought in three “Friends Of” — Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negrete — to fill the void. Meredith complimented Angie H. in our interview, before calling out Angie K. and Danna for causing drama that splintered that RHOSLC cast.

“Angie K. and Danna and I didn’t mesh well. There was a lot of stuff that I didn’t agree with,” Meredith explained. “Actions that they took, things that they did, things that they said. We didn’t really mesh all that well.”

Meredith went on to reveal why she’s concerned about Angie K. and Danna sticking around for another season. “It feels like they really exacerbated this divide in the group. That’s not positive towards moving forward and finding resolution,” she told us. “That to me is the bigger issue.”

Want more from Meredith? Listen to the full interview on Apple Podcasts or Spotify to hear Meredith break down her feud with Lisa Barlow and tease the drama-filled season 3 reunion.