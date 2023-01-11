‘RHOSLC’ Reunion Trailer: Jen Shah May Be To Blame For Heather Gay’s Black Eye

It’s finally here! The trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion dropped on Jan. 11, and it’s full of all kinds of jaw-dropping moments. Obviously, Jen Shah wasn’t present for the reunion — she previously stated she chose not to attend given her legal situation — but Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete made up for her absence with their own drama.

As you can see Lisa and Meredith go head-to-head, Heather is asked about Jen and Coach’s marriage, which she believes is hanging “by a thread”, Whitney lashes out at Heather, and Andy Cohen asks Heather whether she thinks Jen Shah punched her in the eye. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for the episode to get that answer, but we’re dying to find out.

On Jan. 6, Jen Shah was sentenced to six and half years in prison for her role in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scam. This news came nearly six months after the RHOSLC star pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Throughout the current season of RHOSLC, Jen insisted she was innocent, so she shocked everyone when she admitted that she took part in targeting the elderly.

Just days before the reunion was set to film in mid-December, Jen took to Instagram and wrote the following, “I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing. Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline’. That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life — my family.” Bravo later confirmed Shah’s absence from the reunion, and Andy Cohen has since said he’s “hoping” to talk to her one-on-one, on camera, this weekend… before she heads to prison in February.

Part 1 of the RHOSLC reunion airs Wednesday Jan. 18 at 8pm on Bravo.