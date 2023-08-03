‘Southern Charm’ Season 9: The First Explosive Trailer, Premiere Date & More

Southern Charm season 9 will premiere on September 14.

There are three new cast members joining season 9.

Kathryn Dennis left the show after season 8.

Bravo has become the epicenter of drama, and Southern Charm has been in the thick of it for years. The hit reality series is returning this fall, and despite Kathryn Dennis’ exit, season 9 is shaping up to be one of the most shocking ever. It’s been over a year since the last season premiered, so you know these Charleston folks are ready to unleash the drama.

“Something happened between me and Taylor [Ann Green],” Austen Kroll reveals at the beginning of the trailer. Naturally, people have a lot of questions as to what “happened.” Taylor swears to Olivia Flowers that she and Austen “never” hooked up. Later, Taylor and ex Shep Rose end up in bed together. Austen and Craig Conover start spreading that Taylor and Shep “banged.” Meanwhile, could Madison LeCroy be pregnant? The trailer drops a hint. Craig and Paige DeSorbo also talk about marriage, and they don’t seem to be on the same page about it.

So, when can we expect to see Southern Charm season 9 on Bravo? Who isn’t returning? HollywoodLife has all the latest on filming, the cast, and more.

Southern Charm Season 9 Premiere Date

Southern Charm season 9 will premiere on September 14 at 9 p.m. with a supersized episode. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

In March 2023, executive producer and showrunner Thomas Kelly announced that Southern Charm had wrapped filming season 9. “That’s a WRAP on Southern Charm, Season 9!!!! Congrats to a great cast and the best crew in the biz – love you all! We crushed it- stay tuned this fall!” he captioned Instagram photos that have since been deleted.

Southern Charm season 8 premiered in June 2022, and their reunion special aired in October. It’s already been over a year since the last season’s premiere. Bring on the Southern Charm!

Southern Charm Season 9 Cast

With the release of the first trailer, the Southern Charm season 9 cast has been confirmed. Most of your Charleston faves will be back on Bravo this fall. Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, and Patricia Altschul were a part of Southern Charm season 8. Given that she’s still with Craig, we’ll likely see Summer House star Paige DeSorbo pop up in season 9.

Season 9 will also feature some newbies: Rod Razavi and Jarrett “JT” Thomas. Rodrigo Reyes, a longtime friend of the Charmers, is joining the cast as well.

Patricia confirmed that she will return for Southern Charm season 9 by posting a photo of herself filming one of her confessionals for the show. “I am leaving the country when Southern charm comes on in the fall #thedevilmademedoit #allhellbreaksloose #looselipssinkships @bravo #southerncharm,” she captioned her Instagram photo.

She was able to tease season 9 through her clever hashtags. Patricia said that “all hell breaks loose” in season 9 and “loose lips sink ships.” Back in March 2023, Page Six reported that Austen and Taylor allegedly hooked up while filming season 9! Gasp!

Madison LeCroy will be back in season 9 in a big way after taking a backseat in season 8. “You’re going to see what I have going on. I know last year, I kind of took a step back and this year I’m coming back full throttle,” she said in an Amazon Live! stream in January 2023. “And yeah, I’m going to show you guys what I’ve been doing, what’s going on with me, where I’m at in my life, so that will be really fun and interesting to do.”

As always, there will be some cast shakeups. One we already know about is longtime cast member Kathryn Dennis. She will not be a full-time cast member in season 9, but she will appear as a guest star, Deadline reported.

Why Did Kathryn Dennis Leave Southern Charm?

Kathryn has been a part of the show since its premiere in 2014, and she’s become an integral part of Southern Charm. She announced her departure from the show as a full-time cast member in January 2023.

“What a wild ride it’s been!” she told PEOPLE in a statement. “Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine. It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to).”

She continued, “Y’all watched me grow up, become a mom to two amazing children, and build friendships I’ll always treasure. And through it all, the love y’all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all, but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone. I’m so grateful. I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens. I’m thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything,” she adds. “And I’m excited for whatever comes next. If it’s anything like the last decade, it’ll be a memorable ride. LFG.”

The majority of Kathryn’s run on the show chronicled her stormy relationship with former cast member Thomas Ravenel. The pair have two children together — Kensie and Saint — and have been co-parenting after a back-and-forth custody battle. Thomas left the show in 2018 after becoming embroiled in scandal after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women at the time.

Will Southern Charm End After Season 9?

The future plans for Southern Charm beyond season 9 have not been revealed. Bravo has not announced whether or not Southern Charm will return for season 10.