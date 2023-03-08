‘Southern Charm’ Stars Austen Kroll & Taylor Ann Green Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’

Season 9 of Southern Charm is not even out yet and the drama is already brewing! Amid filming the show’s latest season, it was reported that co-stars Austen Kroll, 35, and Taylor Ann Green, 28, “hooked up,” per a Page Six source. Multiple insiders even claimed that the pair began their fling “at the start” of filming. “Taylor has almost gone through the whole cast, minus Craig [Conover],” one of the sources said. The outlet’s insiders also claimed that the two will “try to say they only made out,” during Season 9, however, “it gets revealed to be more than that.”

Although it’s not yet been confirmed by the show’s producers, the source also alleged that the upcoming season will surround Taylor’s drama. “[Season 9] is gonna be about her,” they added. They even claimed that during one cast party, Taylor was reportedly “screaming and crying and yelling in front of all the guests.” More so, one of the sources said that their castmate, Shep Rose, 43, is aware of the situation and “supports” his ex’s choice. He allegedly “defended” her “single life” and “is fine” with the matter.

Shep and the 28-year-old beauty broke up less than a year ago in July 2022, but as mentioned above, he is unbothered by her dating his pal. As for Austen’s ex, Olivia Flowers, 30, it was reported that she is also “aware” of the hookup, but is focusing on grieving the loss of her brother, Conner Flowers, who died on Jan. 30. Finally, the sourced claimed that the rest of the female cast is staying out of this one and doesn’t want to meddle in the matter. “The girls don’t f*** with her [Taylor] because they know she’s crazy and will do anything to climb the ladder,” they dished to the outlet. It is also rumored, per Page Six, that Taylor also “hooked up” with the show creator and executive producer, Whitney Sudler-Smith, 54, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Most recently, Taylor was spotted vacationing in Jamaica, on Mar. 8 (see posts here). She was not the only one on the trip, as Page Six, also reported that Austen, Whitney, Olivia, Craig and Venita Aspen, joined in on the holiday as well. Austen has been pretty quite on social media as of late, with his last post being on Jan. 8. “A nice little collaborative effort here for Sunday Gospel Brunch! Now that my folks have retired, my mother commented that she’s never been/always wanted to come,” he captioned the photo.

As previously mentioned, Season 9 of the hit Bravo show is currently in production, however, an official release date has not been announced. The reality TV show has been on the air since 2014 and has now added several spinoffs including, Southern Charm New Orleans, and Southern Charm Savannah. The original, however, takes place in the charming town of Charleston, S.C.