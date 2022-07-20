‘Southern Charm’ Stars Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Split: Report

Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have gone their separate ways after two years of dating, People reports. According to the publication’s sources, their separation is likely rooted in 42-year-old Shep’s playboy lifestyle. “Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle,” a source close to the former couple told People. A second insider told People that Taylor, 27, is “incredibly hurt” by Shep’s refusal to change for the sake of their relationship.

At the time of this writing, both Shep and Taylor are still following each other on Instagram and still appear on each other’s feeds. One of Shep’s latest posts gushed about how much he enjoyed Taylor and her family. “One of the great things about my relationship with @tayloranngreen has been getting to know her family. You won’t find better people: kind, warm, funny, and they like to make margarita pitchers,” he began in the July 9 slideshow of photos of Taylor and her sister, Katie. “It’s a lot like mine except replace warmth with sarcasm and margaritas with Wine!” He then went on to ask fans to donate to Katie’s GoFundMe, as she recently found out that her cancer, which she beat a few years back, has returned. “Everyone is hopeful because it was caught early and treatment can commence. But she’ll have a hard road ahead away from her everyday life,” he added.

Shep and Taylor have not been lowkey about the love they share, which makes it a bit shocking that he was unwilling to change for her. “I think a lot of my trepidation comes from selfishness, quite frankly, and being able to move at a moment’s notice and go wherever I want,” he told Entertainment Tonight in March 2020 about his cold feet when it comes to relationships. “Or flirt or whatever, innocently flirt and stuff like that. That’s scared me, but I’ve been having so much fun, and life is really, really good with sweet Taylor. So it’s definitely given me pause about my philosophies in life.”

View Related Gallery Southern Charm' Season 6: Photos SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Shep Rose, Chelsea Meissner, Eliza Limehouse, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Naomi Olindo -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo) SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:6 -- Pictured: Cameran Eubanks -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

Just two months before the interview, Shep admitted to cheating on Taylor during the Season 7 reunion of Southern Charm. “I kissed a girl in a stairwell — and that’s all it was. … It was an old flame and we were texting like, ‘Ooh, tomorrow night,’ and nothing ever came of it. It was a moment of weakness. I was drinking. But that’s all it was, and I’ll go to my grave knowing that that’s true,” he recalled, per Us Weekly.

While Taylor did not publicly comment on the admission, Shep revealed how she reacted. “She goes, ‘Look, I hate what happened, and it hurt me a lot. However, I’d like to stay with you. I’m in love with you. You make me happy,’” he explained. “We cried, and it was a big deal.” Now, it looks like Taylor is done with Shep’s infidelity.