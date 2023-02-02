Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers’ Brother Conner Dies At 32

Gone way to soon. The older brother of Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, Conner Flowers, reportedly passed away on Monday, January 30th in Charleston, South Carolina. He was just 32 at the time of his death, and a cause of death has not yet been revealed. Thomas Ravenel, a former cast member of the Bravo hit, revealed the news via Instagram in a post shared Wednesday, February 1. He shared four photos with Conner, including two sharing a drink in a lounge and two on a golf course. In photos, Conner, who bore a striking resemblance to his famous reality star sister, wore stylish upscale ensembles and posed effortlessly for the camera.

“RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023,” Thomas captioned the pics. “Words can’t rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family.”

Fans poured into the comments section to express their sincere condolences. “Absolutely heartbreaking 💔 prayers to everyone who knew and loved him,” wrote a follower, while another commented, “RIP to a funny guy, who did not take things personally. Sending sincere condolences to his family and friends.” “Incredibly sorry to hear of your loss. He looked like a beautiful soul,” yet another remarked.

Conner’s obituary page also contained emotional tributes. Southern Charm castmate Taylor Ann Green‘s mother, Leslie Green, stated that she was “heartbroken” by the loss of Conner. “Precious Olivia, Robin and Garry … please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss,” she wrote on the Legacy page. “We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through. With much love, Leslie and Rick Green (& all of Taylor Ann’s family).” As of February 2, Olivia had not yet publicly reacted to her brother’s untimely death.

Per ET Online, Conner had appeared alongside his little sister on an episode of MTV’s Teen Cribs way back in 2009. The family lived in Dallas, Texas at the time.