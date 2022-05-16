‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Trailer: Craig Reveals He & Ex Naomie ‘Hooked Up Recently’

Naomie Olindo has made her way back to Charleston and back into ex Craig Conover’s life. In the first trailer for Southern Charm season 8, Craig makes a surprising reveal while talking to Naomie. “I feel like you feel awkward around me a little bit,” Naomie says to Craig. Craig replies, “We’re not just exes. We hooked up recently.”

The exact timeline of when Craig and Naomie “hooked up” is still unclear. Craig is currently dating Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, and they appear very happy and in love. However, Paige points out in the trailer that “hanging out one-on-one with an ex while you are dating someone is inappropriate.”

Naomie and Metul Shah broke up in 2021 after 3 years together. She comes back to Charleston for a fresh start. According to Bravo, Naomie will set her “sights on a steamy new romance.”

Meanwhile, Madison LeCroy is newly engaged and splitting her time between Charleston and California. Austen Kroll is in a new relationship with Olivia Flowers, but leaving his romantic past behind him is proving more difficult than he thought. Shep Rose is still dating Taylor Ann Green, but they will be facing major obstacles in season 8.

At one point, Shep says that Taylor gets “jealous” sometimes. However, Austin talks to Taylor about the “way” Shep talks to her.

The fights among some of the cast members end up getting physical. Craig and Austen appear to get into a physical fight, with Craig having Austen in a headlock. Shep gets in Austen’s face and calls him a “joke.”

Kathryn Dennis is back as well and in a new relationship with live-in boyfriend Chleb Ravenell. While she would love for the next decade of her life to be smooth sailing, she struggles to figure out exactly how to steer her way through. When an old friend moves back to town, she lets old resentments bubble to the surface.

Kathryn, Shep, Craig, Madison, and Leva Bonaparte will be joined by Naomie, Taylor, Olivia, Chleb, Venita Aspen, and Marcie Hobbs in season 8. Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul returns with her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who wastes no time stirring up drama among the group. John Pringle will also be back as well. Southern Charm season 8 will premiere June 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.