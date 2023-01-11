Kathryn Dennis Confirms She’s Leaving ‘Southern Charm’ After 8 Seasons: It’s Been ‘A Wild Ride’

Kathryn Dennis, 31, is moving on from Southern Charm. The television personality, who started appearing on the show in its first season in 2013, revealed she’s leaving after a memorable eight seasons, in a new statement to People. She also reminisced on being only 21 when the journey first began.

“What a wild ride it’s been!” she said in the statement. “Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine. It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to).”

“Y’all watched me grow up, become a mom to two amazing children, and build friendships I’ll always treasure,” she continued. “And through it all, the love y’all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all, but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone. I’m so grateful.”

“I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens,” she added before concluding with gratitude for the show’s network. “I’m thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything. And I’m excited for whatever comes next. If it’s anything like the last decade, it’ll be a memorable ride. LFG [let’s f—ing go].”

Kathryn’s statement comes after Deadline reported she would only be a guest star in Southern Charm‘s upcoming ninth season. A source also recently told The Sun that the network decided to not renew her contract because they were “sick of” her consistent “no-shows” and her behavior when filming the episodes.

“She doesn’t show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot,” the insider said. “She treats people like they are beneath her. She can’t stand anyone doing better or getting more attention than her.”

Kathryn made her debut on Southern Charm when she started dating former cast member Thomas Ravenel and their rocky relationship was spotlighted over several seasons of the show. They eventually started a family and welcomed daughter Kensington, 8, and son St. Julien, 7. Unlike Kathryn, the cast members who are staying for next season include, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen and Leva Bonaparte.