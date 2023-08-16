‘House of Villains’: The Cast, Premiere Date & More To Know About The New Series

House of Villains premieres on October 12.

, , and more are among the cast. There is a $200,000 grand prize.

Despite the fall TV shake-up happening with some of your favorite shows because of the ongoing Hollywood strikes, there will be no shortage of reality shows. E! recently announced the all-new series House of Villains, which is bringing some of reality TV’s biggest villains together. What could possibly go wrong?

The cast has been revealed, and we’re already bracing ourselves for impact. These reality stars brought so much drama to their own shows, and now they’re all together. Sounds like reality TV gold. HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest news regarding House of Villains. Scroll down to find out more.

House of Villains Cast

House of Villains will bring 10 of the most iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof. They’ll be competing in a series of challenges in hopes of winning the $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Joel McHale will host the show.

The House of Villains cast was revealed on August 15 with a promo featuring all of the contestants. See the full list of baddies competing this season:

Anfisa Arkhipchenko , 27, a 90 Day Fiance alum

Johnny Bananas , 41, a longtime competitor on The Challenge

Shake Chatterjee from Love Is Blind

Jonny Fairplay , 49, of Survivor: Pearl Islands fame

, 49, of Survivor: Pearl Islands fame Bobby Lytes , 32, from Love & Hip Hop

, 32, from Love & Hip Hop Corinne Olympios , 31, from The Bachelor

, 31, from The Bachelor OMAROSA , 49, who rose to fame on The Apprentice

, 49, who rose to fame on The Apprentice Tiffany “New York” Pollard , 41, from Flavor of Love

, 41, from Flavor of Love Jax Taylor , 44, from Vanderpump Rules

, 44, from Vanderpump Rules Tanisha Thomas, 37, from Bad Girls Club

House of Villains released a second promo and Jax admits, “Who knew being bad was gonna pay off?” The footage takes us inside the house, and these reality TV villains are taking tension to a whole new level. “I consider myself the greatest villain in the history of reality television,” Jonny declares. We’ll see about that!

House of Villains Premiere Date & How To Watch

House of Villains will kick off its inaugural season with a 75-minute supersized episode on October 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E! The premiere will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY, and USA. The show will continue to air Thursdays on E!

What Is House of Villains About?

There will be plenty of drama in the House of Villains house, but there will also be a competitive edge among the cast. Each week, the contestants will compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental, and emotional strength.

The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and, at the end of the week, one villain is sent home. Over the course of the season, alliances will be made and betrayal will run rampant as these notorious villains try to scheme their way to the top. At the end of the season, as we noted above, one villain will be declared “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” and win $200,000.

Johnny, Jonny, and OMAROSA are used to having a competition element in their respective reality shows. It’ll be quite the ride to watch these 90 Day Fiance, The Bachelor, and Vanderpump Rules alums approach the House of Villains game.