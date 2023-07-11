‘The Super Models’ Docuseries: The Premiere Date, First Teaser & Everything Else We Know

Apple TV+ announced the documentary event The Super Models on July 11.

Cindy Crawford , Naomi Campbell , and more will appear.

, , and more will appear. The docuseries will premiere on September 20.

Some of the most famous supermodels in the world will be sitting down for in-depth interviews and speaking about their incredible careers like they never have before. Apple TV+ announced the exciting documentary series event The Super Models on July 11 with the first teaser. The 20-second teaser features 4 legendary supermodels sitting down and the producer asking, “How do you define the word supermodel?”

The Super Models will be one of the most exciting TV events of the fall TV season. These ’90s supermodels have never opened up like this. HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest news we know about The Super Models docuseries.

The Super Models Documentary Premiere Date

The Super Models will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on September 20, 2023. The docuseries will consist of 4 parts. The Super Models was directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills.

The docuseries was first announced back in 2020 with Barbara Kopple directing. “I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time,” Cindy wrote on Instagram at the time.

Naomi said in an Instagram post that has since been deleted: “My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy, and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer, Ron Howard which is a dream come true to bring it to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story. We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world. We look forward to this great adventure ahead with director Barbara Kopple.”

Linda added in her own Instagram post, “To finally have the opportunity to tell our story in collaboration with the brilliant team at Imagine, and under the direction of Barbara Kopple, is as exciting for us as we hope it will be for viewers. I would love for people to see this as a celebration of not only our individual stories, but also to the power of friendship, dreams and perseverance.” Christy wrote on Instagram as well, “I am looking forward to looking back on this unprecedented time in fashion with these incredible women whom I have grown up with.”

Who Will Star In The Super Models?

The Super Models will spotlight the lives and careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington, who are widely regarded as the “original” supermodels. All 4 women are featured in the first teaser. The docuseries will give “unprecedented access to the models” and take viewers “behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry,” according to Apple TV+.

Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy were part of the “Big Six” in the 1990s, the coveted group of supermodels who graced the catwalks, beauty ads, and magazine covers everywhere. Kate Moss and Claudia Schiffer were also members of the “Big Six” in the 1990s. These supermodels became global phenomena.

In the decades since the 1990s, these supermodels have continued to be household names. They’ve also had major developments in their personal life. Naomi recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

Cindy married Rande Gerber in 1998 and they have two children: Presley and Kaia Gerber. Kaia has followed in her mother’s footsteps in modeling and has become one of the fashion world’s most in-demand models. Cindy also has her own beauty line, Meaningful Beauty, and furniture collection.

Linda gave birth to a son, Augustin, in 2006. Her son’s father is billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, who is now married to Salma Hayek. In recent years, Linda became incredibly reclusive and finally opened up about why she withdrew from public life in a 2021 Instagram post. She claimed that she had been “brutally disfigured” after suffering a rare side effect from a cosmetic procedure she had in 2016.

“I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know,” she told PEOPLE in 2022. “I can’t live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn’t live in this pain any longer. I’m willing to finally speak.” Linda has since opened up about her nightmare experience and has settled her CoolSculpting lawsuit. She modeled for Fendi in her first modeling job since the ordeal.

Christy married actor Edward Burns in 2003. They have two children together: Grace and Finn. Christy made her directorial debut with the 2010 film No Woman, No Cry. She also launched the non-profit Every Mother Counts, an organization striking to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for mothers everywhere.

What Will The Super Models Be About?

The official synopsis for the docuseries reads: “The Super Models travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy, and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

Naomi opened up about the upcoming docuseries in her 2022 Vogue cover story. “It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood,” she said. Naomi, Cindy, Christy, and Linda are all executive producers on The Super Models. “As models, we don’t have any rights to our image, so it feels good to be partners on our legacy – and in our own words,” Naomi added.