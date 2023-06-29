Naomi Campbell’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

Naomi Campbell is a model and actress known for her cameo in Empire and various fashion magazine covers.

She is a proud mother to two children.

Although the bombshell has never been married, she was previously engaged to Adam Clayton and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, respectively.

Naomi proudly announced that she welcomed a baby boy on Jun. 29, 2023.

It’s no surprise that Naomi Campbell is a global icon. Not only has she graced the cover of Vogue, Paper, GQ, Interview Magazine, Essence, and more, but she’s also an actress. Some of the shows she has appeared on throughout her career include The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Empire, Making the Cut, Ready To Wear, and more. In more recent years, however, the 53-year-old has embraced a more meaningful title: being a proud mother. Amid the exciting news that the brunette beauty has welcomed her second child on Jun. 29, 2023, here is everything to know about Naomi’s kids and what she’s said about motherhood!

Naomi Campbell’s Daughter

Naomi embraced motherhood later on in life, at the age of 50. In May 2021, the UK native took to Instagram to surprise her millions of fans and announce that she had welcomed her first child – a daughter. At the time, she shared a since-deleted photo of her holding her little one’s feet. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the then 50-year-old wrote in the caption. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Following the arrival of her daughter, 2, (whose name is not publicly known) the runway legend appeared on the cover of Vogue UK with her daughter in her arms for the Feb. 2022 issue. At the time, the chic momma noted that her daughter, then nine mos., loves to be a jet-setter like Naomi. “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing,” she explained. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking.” The starlet is famously private about the details around her two-year-old’s birth, however she did reveal that, “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

Naomi Campbell’s Son

Just two years after Naomi became a mother for the first time in her life, she decided to expand her family once more. On Jun. 29, 2023, she took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her son. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo It’s never too late to become a mother,” she captioned the sweet photo of her toddler holding the hand of her newborn baby brother.

What Has Naomi Campbell Said About Motherhood?

Despite maintaining a level of mystery about her personal life, Naomi has done several interviews about becoming a mother. She told Vogue UK in 2022 that, having a child is the “biggest blessing” of her life. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she said of announcing her first child’s arrival. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Although the fashionista’s children came as a surprise to many, in her heart, Naomi always knew this was her destiny. “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” she told the outlet one year after her daughter’s birth. More so, she has even encouraged her other friends to have children. “I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!”, she quipped of telling of her older pals to become mommas.

Who Is The Father Of Naomi Campbell’s Children?

Naomi has not publicly revealed how her children were conceived, but she is not a married woman. During a 2021 interview with The Cut she revealed that she was single and opened up about putting her career first in life. “I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you,” Naomi said of her busy work-life. “It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

She was previously engaged to U2 member Adam Clayton in 1993 and businessman Flavio Briatore before their breakup in 2002, per Vanity Fair. A few other notable names she has been associated with include actor Leonardo DiCaprio, singer Usher, Meet the Parents star Robert De Niro, pop sensation Liam Payne, and Skepta.