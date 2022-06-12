Naomi Campbell, 52, Shares Rare Photo With Daughter, 1, As They Enjoy A Walk In The Park: Photos

The iconic model Naomi Campbell shared an adorable photo of her and her baby daughter on June 12. In the sentimental Instagram post, she is seen holding hands with her offspring in casual attire while they took a stroll on a sunny day. “My Love, My heartbeat First Steps walking” she affectionately captioned, followed by three loving heart emojis. Looks like Naomi is a great mom!

This wasn’t the only time Naomi was seen out in public with her baby girl. In July of 2021, she was photographed while walking through New York City while wearing a Yankees cap and pushing her newborn along in a stroller.

View Related Gallery Naomi Campbell's Most Glamorous Red Carpet & Modeling Photos Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Saint Laurent Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris Fashion S/S 2020 Saint Laurent, Paris, France - 24 Sep 2019 Naomi Campbell 'Decision To Leave' premiere, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2022 Wearing Valentino

The 90s bombshell made her first official appearance with her daughter, who is still unnamed, in an issue of Vogue in February of 2022. In the photoshoot, she cradled the 1-year-old in her arms while wearing a black crop top and a matching black pants. Although the details around her pregnancy remain a mystery, in the interview, she made it clear that the baby was not adopted.

The supermodel announced the birth of her child via Instagram on May of 2021. Although at the time, she did not name the baby’s biological sex, name, or father, she appeared to be over the moon with the new addition to her family. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned in the heartwarming post. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she joyfully exclaimed.

In a 2017 interview with Evening Standard, Naomi mentioned that she was not fond of the idea of raising her baby without a father figure in her life. As of right now, the identity of her baby’s father has not been revealed. However, Naomi has been romantically linked to a plethora of high profile men throughout the years. Famous names include Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Combs, Robert De Niro, Liam Payne, and Usher.