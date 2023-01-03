Naomi Campbell, 52, Cuddles Daughter, 19 Months, As She Rings In The New Year: Photos

Naomi Campbell, 52, rang in the new year with her 19-month-old daughter by her side. In Naomi’s first Instagram post of 2023, the pair cuddled in front of the ocean and waved to the water. While Naomi was dressed in a black jacket, her baby girl wore a white jacket with a pink hood and brown pants.

The gorgeous supermodel shared more photos of her daughter from PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani’s NYE party that they went to. Naomi held her little one in her arms as they walked into the party. The mother-daughter duo matched in stunning white outfits, and Naomi’s daughter also wore a cute bow in her hair.

Naomi captioned her post, “Happy New Year! Darlings May God keep you and your family happy and healthy throughout the year. May God’s presence never leaves your heart. To each new chapter of your life, may the Lord grant you His grace and strength in 2023 Happy New Year! !! Thank you @umarkamani @nadaadellex for your embrace of my little bean and I . BEST HOSTS Amazing heartfelt night .. Love Naomi ❤️🙏🏾 #newyear #newyear2023.”

Naomi made her first official appearance with her daughter, who is still unnamed, in an issue of Vogue in February of 2022. Although the details around her pregnancy remain a mystery, in the interview, she made it clear that the baby was not adopted.

Naomi shocked fans when she announced the birth of her child via Instagram on May of 2021. Again, she did not name the baby’s biological sex, name, or father. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Naomi said in the heartwarming post. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she joyfully exclaimed.

Just four days after the announcement, Naomi thanked fans and followers for all the well-wishes. “Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks, I am so thankful for the love that you’ve poured onto my daughter and I,” she wrote in the message. “Thank you all for the Warm messages of support and birthday wishes.”