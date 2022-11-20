Naomi Campbell & Daughter, 18 Months, Twin In Purple For Festive Christmas Event In London

Naomi Campbell was spotted helping her baby girl enjoy the holiday spirit in London on Saturday, Nov. 19. The iconic supermodel made a rare public appearance with her 18-month-old daughter as they took in the festivities at Hyde Park’s Winder Wonderland, as seen in photos here. Daring to impress in darling matching purple ensembles, the adorable mother/daughter duo were all smiles at the family fun event.

The 90s bombshell may have stolen the spotlight in her velvet purple coat, black leggings and a Boss beanie, but her mini me was as much a fashionista as her famous mother. The tot was dressed to the nines in a cute purple snowsuit, white boots and a wool hat.

The rare outing comes after Naomi made her first official appearance with her daughter, who is still unnamed, in an issue of Vogue in February of 2022. Although the details around her pregnancy remain a mystery, in the interview, she made it clear that the baby was not adopted.

The supermodel shocked fans when she announced the birth of her child via Instagram on May of 2021. Again, she did not name the baby’s biological sex, name, or father. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Naomi said in the heartwarming post. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she joyfully exclaimed.

Just four days after the announcement, Naomi thanked fans and followers for all the well-wishes. “Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks, I am so thankful for the love that you’ve poured onto my daughter and I,” she wrote in the message. “Thank you all for the Warm messages of support and birthday wishes.”

In a 2017 interview with Evening Standard, Naomi mentioned that she was not fond of the idea of raising her baby without a father figure in her life. The identity of her baby's father has still yet to be revealed.