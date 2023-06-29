Naomi Campbell, 53, Secretly Welcomes 2nd Baby & Says Her Son Is A ‘True Gift From God’

Surprise! Naomi Campbell is a mother of two. The 53-year-old supermodel revealed she welcomed a baby boy into the world via a Thursday, June 29 Instagram post (seen HERE) that shows her holding hands with her new bundle of joy while her 2-year-old daughter also joins in. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she captioned the sweet post. “A True Gift from God … blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.”

Naomi concluded her post with a note of encouragement for other mothers who may want to grow their families later on in life. “It’s never too late to become a mother,” she said. Naomi welcomed her baby girl in May 2021 at the age of 50. The news was also a surprise.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” Naomi told British Vogue in Feb. 2022. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.” She did not reveal how she welcomed her baby girl into the world. “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” she confirmed during the interview. Naomi debuted the first photos of her daughter during the cover shoot for the interview.

The Fashion For Relief founder announced her daughter’s arrival via an Instagram post as well. However, it has since been deleted. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote alongside a snap of her little one’s feet resting in her cupped hands. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” Naomi added during her 2022 chat with British Vogue. She also hinted that she may want more children. “Why not?” she responded when asked if she’d like to expand her family.

Naomi is quite protective over her private life and has mentioned her daughter minimally. However, she has been spotted out and about in public with her baby girl a handful of times. They were seen holding hands while visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 30. Before that, the duo rang in the new year by the ocean. The fashion icon shared a photo of them cuddled up on the shore and waving at the horizon. This post has since been deleted as well. Naomi and her daughter were also seen in 2022 as well, including in June when they got some fresh air while walking through a New York City park.