Naomi Campbell, 52, Holds Hands With Daughter, 19 mos., In Rare Photos Of Visit To Mosque In Abu Dhabi

Naomi Campbell and her daughter held hands while having a special experience at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 30. The mother, 52, and daughter, 19 months, were seen holding hands in the new photos, which you can see here, for an adorable moment. Naomi marveled at the “splendor” of the mosque and thanked their tour guide for the “breathtaking” experience in her Instagram caption.

The model sported a leopard-print dress and a gray headscarf during the photo shoot. Her daughter faced away from the camera in all the shots of them holding hands together, but she was wearing a white dress. Besides the shots of the two of them holding hands, Naomi also shared a few photos of herself posing for photos, with herself smiling in front of the mosque. She also shared a short video of the two of them walking hand-in-hand.

Besides the trip to the United Arab Emirates, Naomi has recently shared a few sweet moments with her daughter over the holidays. She did share a sweet photo of herself and her daughter on New Year’s Day to ring in 2023. She shared a sweet shot of the two of them sitting by the ocean taking in a beautiful view.

Naomi announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021. She has kept her daughter’s name and paternity private. She gushed about her then-newborn daughter in an Instagram post at the time. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she wrote.

Despite being seen together during a few public outings, Naomi didn’t publicly debut her daughter until she had a photo shoot with British Vogue in February 2022. She also opened up about her experience as a mother in the interview. “She sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries, and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already,” she said about her daughter at the time.