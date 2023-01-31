Naomi Campbell, 52, Holds Hands With Daughter, 19 mos., In Rare Photos Of Visit To Mosque In Abu Dhabi

The supermodel and actress shared a loving moment with her daughter as they took a trip to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 31, 2023 10:44AM EST
naomi campbell
View gallery
Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Saint Laurent Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris Fashion S/S 2020 Saint Laurent, Paris, France - 24 Sep 2019
December 11, 2022, New York, NY, USA: 16th Annual CNN Heroes All Star Tribute,.The American Museum of Natural History, NYC.December 11, 2022. (Credit Image: Sonia Moskowitz Gordon/ZUMA Press Wire) Pictured: Naomi Campbell Ref: SPL5509235 111222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Sonia Moskowitz Gordon/Zuma / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Japan Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Taiwan Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Naomi Campbell on the catwalk Boss show, Runway, Fall Winter 2022, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 22 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell and her daughter held hands while having a special experience at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 30. The mother, 52, and daughter, 19 months, were seen holding hands in the new photos, which you can see here, for an adorable moment. Naomi marveled at the “splendor” of the mosque and thanked their tour guide for the “breathtaking” experience in her Instagram caption.

The model sported a leopard-print dress and a gray headscarf during the photo shoot. Her daughter faced away from the camera in all the shots of them holding hands together, but she was wearing a white dress. Besides the shots of the two of them holding hands, Naomi also shared a few photos of herself posing for photos, with herself smiling in front of the mosque. She also shared a short video of the two of them walking hand-in-hand.

Besides the trip to the United Arab Emirates, Naomi has recently shared a few sweet moments with her daughter over the holidays. She did share a sweet photo of herself and her daughter on New Year’s Day to ring in 2023. She shared a sweet shot of the two of them sitting by the ocean taking in a beautiful view.

Naomi dazzles in silver. (Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock)

Naomi announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021. She has kept her daughter’s name and paternity private. She gushed about her then-newborn daughter in an Instagram post at the time. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she wrote.

Despite being seen together during a few public outings, Naomi didn’t publicly debut her daughter until she had a photo shoot with British Vogue in February 2022. She also opened up about her experience as a mother in the interview. “She sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries, and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already,” she said about her daughter at the time.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad