Linda Evangelista, 57, Looks Gorgeous In 1st Modeling Job After Plastic Surgery Left Her ‘Disfigured’

Linda Evangelista is back! The iconic supermodel, 57, was seen in flawless new photos for Fendi in a July 16 Instagram post, following a cosmetic procedure that she previously said left her “disfigured.” In the pic, which you can SEE HERE, Linda rocked three stacked pink silk ball caps. She also carried two classic Fendi baguette handbags in silver, as well as two tiny pink satin ones. Linda positively stunned in flawless glam makeup, along with pink cat-eye sunglasses, layered earrings, and pink gloves. The fashion icon looked every bit the supermodel she was in the apex of her career, back in the 1990s.

“On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi, and two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear. #Fendi,” she captioned the photo. She credited photographer Steven Meisel in the post, as well. Fendi’s official Instagram also posted the photo, with a similar caption.

The new photo left little hint of her recent concerns. Linda has been reclusive since she says a CoolSculpting procedure left her appearance drastically altered several years back, between 2015 and 2016. “Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years,” she wrote in an Instagram statement on September 22.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure. [It] did the opposite of what it promised. It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media described, ‘unrecognizable.’”

Linda went on to allege that she had developed a rare condition called Pardoxical adipose hyperplasa (PAH), which left bulges in areas that should have been minimized by CoolSculpting. Still, Linda rallied, and she’s been seen in public recently, running makeup-free errands in New York in June, and in February, she was seen in mask-free photos while visiting Manhattan’s Chelsea Market.

“I loved being up on the catwalk,” she told PEOPLE in a February interview. “Now I dread running into someone I know. I can’t live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn’t live in this pain any longer. I’m willing to finally speak.”