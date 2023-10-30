Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Enjoy Romantic Breakfast in Beverly Hills: Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / ImagePress/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny went on a breakfast date as they continued their Halloween weekend celebrations together. After hosting a big party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Saturday night, October 28, the couple was photographed the next morning eating at a restaurant near the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, sat at the counter and ate pancakes and eggs, according to eyewitnesses. They told TMZ that the stars — who have been dating since the beginning of 2023 — were “being cute and affectionate” with each other on their breakfast date.

A woman at the restaurant reportedly asked Kendall for a picture, but the famous supermodel turned her down and said it was because she was in the middle of eating. Kendall’s bodyguard stood near the couple as they enjoyed their early morning meal together, the eyewitnesses said.

Kendall hosted a star-studded Halloween party in Los Angeles with a guest list that included Billie Eilish, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Charli D’Amelio, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and of course her Puerto Rican boyfriend. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dressed up as Marilyn Monroe just like her sister Kim Kardashian did at the 2022 Met Gala. Kendall posted photos of her look on Instagram, with the caption, “happy birthday mister president.”

As fans know, Kendall and Bad Bunny have become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood over the past few months. They sparked dating rumors in February and since then they’ve enjoyed many outings in public together like at the Lakers game in May, on vacation in Idaho in July, and at the Drake concert in August. However, both stars have stayed tight-lipped about their relationship. Kendall even refused to talk about Bad Bunny when she did an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, though she did explain why. “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred,” Kendall said. “I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway,” she added.

Kendall started dating Bad Bunny after she broke up with Devin Booker. She was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the basketball player for over two years until they split for good at the end of 2022. Sources said at the time that Kendall and Devin’s “incredibly busy schedules” was part of the reason for their break up.