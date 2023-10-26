Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She’s ‘Actually Scared’ to Have Children

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner stops by one of the houses that Scott Disick is flipping, and they have a candid chat in the October 26 episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 27 talks to Scott, 40, about her anxiety, and the model admits she’s been “really bad” lately. She acknowledges that her anxiety has been “worse than ever.”

She adds, “It’s one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children.” Scott gives Kendall some wise words. “You can’t not have kids because of it, but it is scary,” Scott says. Kendall admits that the “scariest part” for her is the idea that her anxiety could get even worse as she gets older.

A producer asks Kendall when her anxiety started. “I think I was about, like, 8 from what I remember,” Kendall says. At that point, Kris Jenner took Kendall to several different doctors to try and find out what was wrong. Kendall notes that people are much more open about discussing anxiety today than they were back then. “I never knew that that’s what that was until later in life,” Kendall says about her anxiety.

Kendall is the only one of her sisters who does not have children yet. The 818 Tequila founder has been open in the past about having children. “I’m excited for that time in my life,” Kendall told WSJ. Magazine. “I just know [that time is] not right now.” Whenever she does decide to have kids, Kendall is adamant about moving out of Los Angeles.

During the third season of The Kardashians, Kris, 67, started questioning Kendall about when she was going to have a baby. “You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger’, but guess what, mom? It’s my life,” Kendall told her mom. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.

She later added in a confessional, “I still have a lot I have to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I’m still just, like, enjoying life on my own and I’m okay with that right now.” Part of enjoying life includes dating Bad Bunny! New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.